Here is the Dec. 1 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Smart talks the transfer portal

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart noted that this year could be quite wild when it comes to the transfer portal. As name, image, and likeness deals continue to rise in cost, college players will seek the transfer portal to advance their monetary opportunities.

“I think times are changing, and everybody adapts to it. It's unfortunate to me that it's picking up pace,” Smart said. “I think this year will be a record-breaking year because the attention, the opportunity, the seeking out the monetary side of it is going to become a real norm.”

Georgia’s focus under Smart has been to retain players. At quarterback, it’s worked, with Carson Beck electing to stick around for his opportunity this season.

“We're trying to make our team better. We want to recruit really good high school players, and I think that's important to college football and our game, to recruit really good high school players and develop them,” Smart said. "But unfortunately, the more that goes in, the more we have to research the portal and take; otherwise you can't sustain. I would retain everybody on my team if I could, and I would play with the guys we have. But you have to take others in order to be able to field a team, unless you want all freshmen.”

Score predictions

Everyone at UGASports is predicting a Georgia win, although it’s mixed when it comes to whether it will cover 6.5 points. Jed May believes the Bulldogs win a close game but are unable to cover.

“I’ve gone back and forth on this game all week,” May wrote. “Both teams are playing very well and are extremely confident coming into this one. Ultimately, the toss-up goes to the team with a long winning streak. Georgia wins but doesn’t cover, 34-31.”

Smart’s press conference