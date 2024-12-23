Kirby Smart on how Georgia's offense will look with Gunner Stockton

Gunner Stockton brings a running element to the quarterback position for Georgia in the Sugar Bowl against Notre Dame. Still, head coach Kirby Smart doesn’t believe his offense will look much different.

“You know, I think we are who we are regarding that. We've played an entire season offensively,” Smart said Monday to preview the CFP quarterfinal game set for New Year’s Night (8:45 p.m., ESPN). “Gunner's a good athlete. I think Carson's (Beck) a good athlete, so it's one of those deals that I don't know how much that changes things. I think Carson's a good athlete, so it's one of those deals that I don't know how much that changes things.”

Stockton is getting the start after Beck injured his elbow on the final play of the first half in Georgia’s win over Texas in the SEC Championship.

As for Beck, the senior has received second opinions on how to proceed with the injury, but so far, no information has been released.

Smart had no update when asked what he’d heard.

“The only thing I can update is that they're still going through those deliberations in terms of decision-making, process time, all the kind of decisions they have to make as a family,” said Smart.

Although Beck will be missed, Smart said having three weeks to prepare has been beneficial to Stockton, who will be making his first career start when the Bulldogs kick off against the Irish.

“Well, I would say just experience, right? He gets lots of reps prior to these practices but he's getting much more now,” Smart said. “I do think knowing that when you get ready for an opponent like Notre Dame, you need time and we haven't known who we were going to play for I guess now what 24-48 hours we've known and 72 hours.

“There’s certainly a lot of time in prep you can do to prepare for that. We prepared for some of that prior to that, as we knew it would be within two opponents, but I think the biggest thing is his competition at practice. The situations we put him in, all those things allow him to get better as a quarterback.”