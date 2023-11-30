Advertisement
Stats Crunch: SEC Championship

Dave McMahon
The SEC Championship game started in 1992 in Birmingham, Alabama. Georgia never made it to the SEC Championship game during the first 10 years it existed. From 2002 to the present, Georgia has appeared (counting Saturday) in 11 SEC Championship games while the rest of the SEC East had 11 appearances combined.

Georgia also has 14 SEC Championships in all (before and during the SEC Championship era). Alabama has the most as the Crimson Tide has dominated the conference categories.

SEC Championship Leaders
Most SEC Championships (all-time) Most SEC Championship Games Appearances *** Most SEC Championship Games Won (1992 to present)

Alabama - 29

Alabama - 15 ***

Alabama - 10

Georgia - 14

Florida - 13

Florida - 7

Tennessee - 13

Georgia - 11 ***

LSU - 5

LSU - 12

LSU - 7

Georgia - 4
*** Counts Saturday
This will be Kirby Smart’s sixth appearance as head coach (2-3). He never appeared as a Georgia player, but he did as the Bulldogs’ running back coach in 2005 (1-0). He also went to the conference title five times as an Alabama assistant (4-1) from 2007 to 2015.

Smart will also try to become the third head coach in SEC history to win three SEC Championship games.

Most Wins in SEC Championship games by Head Coach
Wins Wins

Nick Saban

10

Les Miles

2

Steve Spurrier

5

Phil Fulmer

2

Mark Richt

2

Urban Meyer

2

Kirby Smart

2

While Saturday’s game is at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Georgia’s previous game was also in Atlanta at Bobby Dodd Stadium just a few miles away. The Bulldogs defeated the Yellow Jackets 31-23. It was the Dawgs sixth straight win over their Peach State rival and their 12th straight on Tech’s turf. The average score of those 12 games is 32.6 to 14.8.

The 23 points by Tech were the most that the Bulldogs have allowed this season. They did not give up a score on their opening possession (they did in previous five games), but they did trail 7-0. The Dawgs have trailed in eight of 12 games this season including seven of eight conference games (they did not against Kentucky).

Georgia did outscore Georgia Tech 24-3 in quarters two and three. The Bulldogs dominating the middle quarters is nothing new.

Georgia - Score by Quarters Under Kirby Smart
1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter

2016

+5

-5

+3

+4

2017

+75

+65

+124

+18

2018

+73

+120

+84

-16

2019

+52

+99

+47

+60

2020

+42

-15

+53

+43

2021

+138

+155

+95

+38

2022

+102

+134

+69

+97

2023

+20

+130

+118

+18
*** Georgia is even in scoring in overtimes under Kirby Smart

Carson Beck completed 13-of-20 passes for 175 yards with a touchdown and interception against Georgia Tech. The 13 completions were a season-low and the 175 was as well, plus it was his first game this season under 250. Despite the low numbers, Beck has rapidly climbed the Georgia list for a single-season in both categories.

Georgia Single Season Passing Records
Completions Pass Yards

Stetson Bennett

310 in 2022

Stetson Bennett

4,127 in 2022

Eric Zeier

269 in 1993

Aaron Murray

3,893 in 2012

Carson Beck

268 in 2023

Eric Zeier

3,525 in 1993

David Greene

264 in 2003

Carson Beck

3,495 in 2023

Eric Zeier

259 in 1994

Matthew Stafford

3,459 in 2008

Aaron Murray

249 in 2012

Eric Zeier

3,396 in 1994

Beck’s numbers might have been due to Brock Bowers, Ladd McConkey and Rara Thomas not playing. Those three receivers have combined for 370 career receptions.

If Bowers plays this week has a very good chance to move up on Bulldogs’ career list in many of the receiving categories.

Dominic Lovett led Georgia last week with five receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown. Lovett needs one more reception to reach 50 this season. Bowers already has 51 this season. Only one previous time in team history has Georgia had a pair of players with 50 or more receptions. In 2008, Mohamed Massaquoi had 58 and A.J. Green had 56 to lead the Dawgs.

Bowers and Lovett are just two of the seven Bulldogs that have 20 or more receptions this season. The seven different players is tied for the most in the nation with Baylor and Texas Tech.

Kendall Milton has been the guy in terms of Bulldog rushing as of late. He has had at least one rushing touchdown in the last seven games. Only two Georgia running backs have had longer streaks in the 2000s. Nick Chubb had ten in 2014 to 2015 and Todd Gurley had eight in 2012 to 2013.

Milton’s even been hotter in his last three games as you can see:

Kendall Milton - Season Comparison
First 8 Games Last 3 Games

Rushes

58

41

Yards

295

349

Rush Yards per Attempt

5.1

8.5

Rush Yards per Game

36.9

116.3

Touchdown Rushes

5

5
*** Did not play against Auburn

Daijun Edwards is still compiling great numbers. He needs 18 more yards to become the 19th Bulldog to reach 2,000 for his career.

Georgia is one of four schools that have two players with at least ten touchdown rushes each. Liberty, Oregon and West Virginia hare the others. That isn;t very common for Georgia since 1940 but it is happening more lately.

Seasons Where UGA has 2 Players With 10+ TD Rushes Since 1940
Player One Player Two

2007

Knowshon Moreno - 14

Thomas Brown - 10

2017

Sony Michel - 16

Nick Chubb - 15

2022

Kenny McIntosh - 10

Stetson Bennett - 10

2023

Daijun Edwards - 11

Kendall Milton - 10

Dillon Bell has 254 yards receiving and 157 yards rushing this season. He along with Kentucky’s Ray Davis are the only SEC players with 250 or yards receiving and 150 or more yards rushing this season.

Malaki Starks was named one of three finalists for the Jim Thorpe award as the nation’s best collegiate defensive back (Deandre Baker in 2018 was Georgia’s only winner). Starks is one of the main reasons that Georgia is on top of the SEC list in terms of fewest touchdown passes allowed.

Fewest TD Passes Allowed by SEC this season
TD Allowed TD Allowed

Georgia

11

Florida

18

Alabama

14

Kentucky

20

Ole Miss

14

LSU

20

Tennessee

15

Mississippi State

21

South Carolina

16

Missouri

22

Auburn

17

Arkansas

23

Texas A&M

17

Vanderbilt

26

One of the things that Georgia must do this week is contain Jalen Milroe. If you take away sacks, Georgia has allowed quarterbacks to average 6.8 yards per rush attempt. The good news for the Bulldogs is that Milroe also gets sacked a lot. The Crimson Tide have allowed 39 sacks this season (3rd most in the SEC). The 39 is also the second most allowed by Alabama in the Nick Saban era (41 in 2021).

Finally, like Beck and Bowers, Peyton Woodring is also climbing the single season at Georgia. He is tied for tenth in field goals with 20. He is tied with Blair Walsh (twice) and Rodrigo Blankenship. Here are some other charts he is climbing...

Georgia Single Season Kicking Records
Extra Points Total Points

Jack Podlesny (2022)

73

Jack Podlesny (2022)

151

Jack Podlesny (2021)

71

Jack Podlesny (2021)

137

Marshall Morgan (2014)

67

Billy Bennett (2003)

131

Rodrigo Blankenship (2018)

65

Billy Bennett (2002)

130

Rodrigo Blankenship (2017)

63

Rodrigo Blankenship (2019)

127

Marshall Morgan (2012)

63

Rodrigo Blankenship (2017)

123

Peyton Woodring (2023)

59

Rodrigo Blankenship (2018)

122

Billy Bennett (2002)

52

Peyton Woodring (2023)

119

The 119 points puts Woodring in second place in the nation in total points behind the Texas kicker Bert Auburn's 129.

