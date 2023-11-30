Kirby Smart was predictably coy when asked once again on Thursday about some of his injured players ahead of Saturday’s SEC Championship against Alabama (4 p.m., CBS).

The good news is that Smart acknowledged that right guard Tate Ratledge (knee) and tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) have done “some” 11-on-11 work.

He was not quite as clear on wide receivers Ladd McConkey (ankle) and RaRa Thomas (foot).

“Great question, because I’m trying to figure that out myself," Smart said. "I don’t have a lot more answers now than I had on Monday. They have not been able to do a lot. Each one has worked kind of independently."

All four players missed Saturday’s game at Georgia Tech.

"Tate has done some drill work, some 11-on-11 stuff," Smart said Thursday. "Brock’s sprinkled in some of that. The other guys have been able to run and do some things. We’re going to find out today what their availability is to be honest."

Smart said he took issue with suggestions the four could have played against the Yellow Jackets.

“It bothers me that people have said out there that we sat these guys for the last game. That wasn’t the case at all. They couldn’t go, and I don’t know if they're going to be able to go in this game,” Smart said. “It’s just unfortunate to have those kind of injuries, especially four starters on offense."

As for Alabama, the Crimson Tide has one big ailment of its own.

Leading rusher Jace McClellan (166 carries for 803 yards and six touchdowns) is doubtful after published reports that he has not practiced at all this week.

If McClellan is a no-go, look for the Crimson Tide to lean on senior Roydell Williams, who has rushed 94 times for 497 yards and four scores. Sophomore Jam Miller (31-167) and freshman Justice Haynes (21-137) are other options.