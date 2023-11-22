Here is the Nov. 22 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

No practice yet for McConkey, Thomas

Unfortunately for Georgia, receiver Ladd McConkey has not been able to practice this week. He injured his ankle against Mississippi and only played three snaps last week against Tennessee.

Head coach Kirby Smart also noted that receiver Rara Thomas hasn’t been able to practice this week due to his foot injury.

"Ladd is still recovering. We tried to get him back. He hasn't been able to do much. We will find out more probably the next day,” Smart said. “Rara hasn't either. We have been keeping the weight and the pressure off it. I'm hoping we can get him back as well. We will see."

If McConkey and Thomas are unavailable, that could open up more targets for Dillon Bell. Bell had the best game of his Georgia career against Tennessee, catching five passes for 90 yards and a touchdown. Bell also threw a touchdown on a halfback pass.

On the positive front, defensive end Warren Brinson (strained calf) and offensive guard Tate Ratledge (knee) are progressing through their respective injuries.

“Warren took some reps (Tuesday). I thought he did a good job pushing through,” Smart said. “Tate is much better moving and running, but didn't take reps.”

Mims has heart

Amarius Mims said that he proved to himself that he can bounce back after suffering a tough injury like the ankle sprain he suffered earlier this season. Mims required TightRope surgery that forced him to sit out six games.

“A lot of people could have been like, 'I’ll shut it down, and miss six games.' That’s a big majority of the year,” he said. “But I learned that I can come back, and play as good as I’ve been playing. I’ve got heart, man, that’s the main thing.”

Mims injured his ankle against South Carolina in Week 3 and didn’t return to the field until Georgia took on Mississippi two weeks ago.

“The toughest part for me was just watching every day because you were like, you’re not out there practicing, you’re not out there joking with your teammates, having a good time, learning new plays, all that good stuff,” Mims said. “But the worst thing for me was just not being out there and not getting the reps, man. There were a lot of mental notes. I’m just glad to be back out there. Six games are a lot, man.”

Malaki Starks discusses Georgia Tech