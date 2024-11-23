WATCH: Kirby Smart after beating UMass

On the 2024 senior class…

“I think you start with the senior class. Any time you have 51 wins over your career, that’s remarkable. The ironic thing is a couple of those guys had six years, so they had about 70 or 80 wins. But [Xavier] Truss and Dan [Jackson] are on their sixth year, we’ve got a bunch of guys on their fifth year, and the fourth-year family of guys are responsible for this 51. Georgia’s been playing football for a lot of years, and to have a class do that – that’s pretty special, and I thought that was great honoring them. I wish it had been a cleaner game, but they did great.”

On the team’s offensive efficiency against UMass…

“I thought they operated well. We were able to run the ball. When you can run the ball efficiently and you can throw and convert third downs, you’re going to be really good, and we were able to run the ball and control the line of scrimmage. They don’t have a lot of big guys, so that helped us tremendously in terms of running the ball. I think we were around 50 percent on third down. We didn’t have a lot of third downs because they converted them without it. We were explosive, but we should have been. As dominant as we were on offense, we should have been the same on defense.”

On Nate Frazier’s performance…

“It’s been huge. He’s very confident. He’s hitting the hole really hard, sometimes too fast, but he’s a good running back and he’s growing up fast. He’s a kid that usually would be getting a few carries, and now he’s our veteran back at this point.”