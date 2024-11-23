WATCH: Georgia players postgame comments

On his connection with Oscar Delp over the past two games...

"I don't think anything was missing. I just think it's the play calling and then obviously him being the one that's in there. Those guys rotate in a lot in the tight end room, and we have a lot of talented tight ends. I think he's just been in the right spot and has ended up making the plays. So yeah, I'm proud of him and what he's been able to do for the past two weeks."

On him playing cleaner in the last two contests...

"I think the first thing is, obviously, the offensive line played so well, so when I'm not getting pressured as much and I can sit back there comfortably and make my reads, it makes life a lot easier for me... Our wide receivers are being explosive and then the run game. The run game always helps the run game, play action pass, being able to throw the ball deep and check it down when I have to. Our offense has been executing on a lot of levels."

On the upcoming game against Georgia Tech and the possibilities for the post season...

"Absolutely, and when I talked to the team before Tennessee I kind of talked about it. I said, 'we control our own destiny.' Every game is a playoff game from here on out. That's how you have to approach it. I think the challenge has been accepted. And, week in and week out we're just focusing on going 1-0, and then we can control our destiny from there."