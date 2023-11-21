“The toughest part for me was just watching every day because you were like, you’re not out there practicing, you’re not out there joking with your teammates, having a good time, learning new plays, all that good stuff,” Mims said. “But the worst thing for me was just not being out there and not getting the reps, man. There were a lot of mental notes. I’m just glad to be back out there. Six games are a lot, man.”

After suffering the injury in Week 3 against South Carolina, Mims missed Georgia’s next six contests before finally seeing action against Ole Miss. He returned to the starting lineup for last week’s 38-10 win at Tennessee.

“A lot of people could have been like, 'I’ll shut it down, and miss six games.' That’s a big majority of the year,” he said. “But I learned that I can come back, and play as good as I’ve been playing. I’ve got heart, man, that’s the main thing.”

When asked what he learned about himself after coming back from the high ankle sprain that caused him to miss six games, right tackle Amarius Mims broke into a wide smile.

“I was at 340 pounds, and it (body fat) was 17 percent. I plan on doing one next week; I’ll get that number back to you.”

Head coach Kirby Smart said Mims proved a lot to him, too.

Not a day went by that the former five-star did not report for rehab early and stayed late long after his required time was complete.

“I think he cares about his body. He’s one of the lowest body fat guys we have on our team. For that size, it’s crazy what his body fat is, so you can tell he takes care of his body,” Smart said. “He knows what’s important, and that was the same way with the rehab process. I knew he was committed to it.”

The proof, as they say, is in the pudding.

Mims smiled when he was asked.

Wide receiver/running back Dillon Bell has been duly impressed.

“That’s a big dude. I ain’t going to lie. When I first got here, I was like ‘Wow, who is he?’” Bell said. “When they put me at running back, I was like oh, I’ve got all these big offensive line and big Mims … this might be easier said than done.”

Physical growth has not been the only measure of Mims in the three years he’s been in Athens.

He’s matured in other ways as well.

As a freshman, Mims played sparingly, working behind both Warren McClendon and Broderick Jones.

Despondent over the lack of playing time, Mims placed his name in the transfer portal after the spring of his freshman year. He even took a well-publicized visit to Florida State before changing his mind.

The transfer portal will open again on Dec. 5. Mims has used his own experience when offering advice to current teammates who might be considering the same.

“I think when people come to college, I don’t believe anybody thinks they’re going to go on in the portal. You’ve got a lot of good guys when you come in, you’ve got a lot of good guys you come in with,” Mims said. “My best advice is just take it day by day. Don’t look ahead. Don’t look at it like, "Am I going to play next year?' Just worry about the now.”

Mims laughed that he wished he had realized that two years ago.

“My message to any guy who plans to go in the portal is just take it day by day,” Mims said. “If you want to go in the portal, that’s your decision, but from what I learned, just take it day by day, and control what you can control.”

Mims said he’s never regretted his choice. It could pay off come April.

Although Mims has not announced whether or not he will turn pro, there are projections that have him a first-round pick.

“Around that time, it was hard for me, because I was competing with Warren and Broderick, two NFL guys who are doing great,” Mims said. “I was like I’m not going to play this year and I felt I was ready to play. But I talked to them, and they were like it’s going to pay off. It’s been paying off.”