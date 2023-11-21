Javon Bullard is not only a star on the back end of Georgia’s defense, he’s also the team’s resident philosopher.

“It’s fun, this game is fun. I feel too many people put too much pressure, it’s still a game. We’re, you know, athletes, we’re students, we’re just doing the game that we love,” Bullard said. “We’re playing the game that we’ve been playing since we were five and six years old. For me, it’s never pressure. I’m playing a game. I’m doing something I love to do.”

So, when Bullard is reminded that the Bulldogs (11-0) can set an SEC record with its 29th straight win with a victory over Georgia Tech Saturday (7:30 p.m., ABC), the Milledgeville native swears he’s not paying attention.

“I don’t get into streaks. But anytime I step on that field, I’m grateful, it’s a pleasure, I’m thankful to God, thankful to the man above,” he said. “Anytime I step on the field, I’m sharing it with my brothers, I shed tears, I bled with those guys. Anytime I get to step on the field with them, it’s always fun.”

Identity is a word that is tossed around a lot.

Every team has one. They differ from year to year, although the message engrained in the minds of the players by Kirby Smart and his staff hasn’t.

“We just want to be a physical, tough team that goes in there every game and makes the other team quit,” tight end Oscar Delp said. “That’s what we do every day, that’s what we do every day in practice.”

Otherwise, that’s where the comparisons end, especially as far as the two previous national championship squads are concerned.

Although many of the names are the same, Delp said this year’s team hopes to carve its own path to success.

“We’re not trying to compare ourselves to the other teams from the past,” Delp said. “We’re trying to be our own team and own identity every week.”