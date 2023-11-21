Javon Bullard sums it up
Javon Bullard is not only a star on the back end of Georgia’s defense, he’s also the team’s resident philosopher.
“It’s fun, this game is fun. I feel too many people put too much pressure, it’s still a game. We’re, you know, athletes, we’re students, we’re just doing the game that we love,” Bullard said. “We’re playing the game that we’ve been playing since we were five and six years old. For me, it’s never pressure. I’m playing a game. I’m doing something I love to do.”
So, when Bullard is reminded that the Bulldogs (11-0) can set an SEC record with its 29th straight win with a victory over Georgia Tech Saturday (7:30 p.m., ABC), the Milledgeville native swears he’s not paying attention.
“I don’t get into streaks. But anytime I step on that field, I’m grateful, it’s a pleasure, I’m thankful to God, thankful to the man above,” he said. “Anytime I step on the field, I’m sharing it with my brothers, I shed tears, I bled with those guys. Anytime I get to step on the field with them, it’s always fun.”
Identity is a word that is tossed around a lot.
Every team has one. They differ from year to year, although the message engrained in the minds of the players by Kirby Smart and his staff hasn’t.
“We just want to be a physical, tough team that goes in there every game and makes the other team quit,” tight end Oscar Delp said. “That’s what we do every day, that’s what we do every day in practice.”
Otherwise, that’s where the comparisons end, especially as far as the two previous national championship squads are concerned.
Although many of the names are the same, Delp said this year’s team hopes to carve its own path to success.
“We’re not trying to compare ourselves to the other teams from the past,” Delp said. “We’re trying to be our own team and own identity every week.”
After last Saturday’s 38-10 win at Tennessee, Smart was asked what he felt his team was elite at doing.
It was an answer reporters had heard before.
"Taking a punch. It's way, way, way more indicative of who you are in your ability to take a punch than give one,” Smart said. “The knockout fighters, they get knocked out if they can't take a punch. This group has proven again and again they can take jabs and punches and hang around until they can’t throw them."
Bullard would like to believe the Bulldogs are proving to the rest of the college football world that the program hasn’t lost a step from the previous two years.
When November began, the Bulldogs faced the challenge of facing a trio of ranked teams – Missouri, Ole Miss, and Tennessee.
The Bulldogs won all three by the combined score of 120-48.
“You guys read the news; we’ve been up upset alert for how many weeks now?” Bullard opined to the press. “But we continue to take those punches and keep going.”
It’s the only way the Bulldogs know to be. Complacency? Bullard said it’s simply not in the team’s vocabulary.
“Complacency is really not an idea. I know I’ve said it before, but I believe it. We go out and work, day in and day out. We’ll go out and work today, we’ll work tomorrow. The work is there, and the proof is in the pudding,” Bullard said. “Being complacent and being here. It just doesn’t correlate like that. It just doesn’t happen. We’re taking it one game at a time. We’re looking to dominate every game we go out.”