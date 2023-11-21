Kirby Smart on the injury front

Advertisement

There was some good news and some concerning news on the injury front from head coach Kirby Smart after practice on Tuesday. First, the concerning news. Neither Ladd McConkey nor RaRa Thomas have been able to practice due to their respective ankle/foot injuries. "Not much. Ladd is still recovering. We tried to get him back. He hasn't been able to do much. We will find out more probably the next day,” Smart said. “Rara hasn't either. We have been keeping the weight and the pressure off it. I'm hoping we can get him back as well. We will see." McConkey took part in three snaps and Thomas 18 in Saturday’s 38-10 win over Tennessee before coming out of the game. Smart on Monday quashed rumors that McConkey would be having TightRope surgery to repair the injury. The redshirt junior underwent an MRI which revealed no further damage. Smart said Thomas is dealing with a foot sprain. As for the good news, Smart said that defensive tackle Warren Brinson (strained calf) has returned to practice, while Tate Ratledge is dealing with a sore knee. “Warren took some reps today. I thought he did a good job pushing through,” Smart said. “Tate is much better moving and running, but didn't take reps.”

Amarius Mims on video that went viral

During Saturday’s win, there was a video that went viral of Amarius Mims and Tate Ratledge obliterating a would-be Tennessee defender. You can see the play here.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIHRoaW5rIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYW1h cml1c19taW1zP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBhbWFyaXVzX21pbXM8 L2E+IGFuZCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3RhdGVyYXRs ZWRnZTIyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkB0YXRlcmF0bGVkZ2UyMjwv YT4ga2lsbGVkIHRoaXMgcG9vciBtYW4gIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by95MEZhS09SNGhrIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20veTBGYUtPUjRoazwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBSYWRpIE5hYnVsc2kgKEBSYWRpTmFidWxzaSkgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SYWRpTmFidWxzaS9zdGF0dXMvMTcy NjQyNDc0OTc3NjAxMTI5Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJl ciAyMCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

So, what happened? Mims laughed at the recollection. "Oh man, so I just remember it was a pass play. The coaches were talking about this week, their end guys are good. They're fast. They jump the field,’” Mims said. “So, I tried to take a good vertical set, tried to get them to come under, and I had Tate's help. So, I saw him go up under, tried to catch him with my left hand, and I caught him. And then Tate finished him, that's all."

More news and notes