Georgia Football News and Notes for Tuesday
Kirby Smart on the injury front
There was some good news and some concerning news on the injury front from head coach Kirby Smart after practice on Tuesday.
First, the concerning news. Neither Ladd McConkey nor RaRa Thomas have been able to practice due to their respective ankle/foot injuries.
"Not much. Ladd is still recovering. We tried to get him back. He hasn't been able to do much. We will find out more probably the next day,” Smart said. “Rara hasn't either. We have been keeping the weight and the pressure off it. I'm hoping we can get him back as well. We will see."
McConkey took part in three snaps and Thomas 18 in Saturday’s 38-10 win over Tennessee before coming out of the game.
Smart on Monday quashed rumors that McConkey would be having TightRope surgery to repair the injury. The redshirt junior underwent an MRI which revealed no further damage.
Smart said Thomas is dealing with a foot sprain.
As for the good news, Smart said that defensive tackle Warren Brinson (strained calf) has returned to practice, while Tate Ratledge is dealing with a sore knee.
“Warren took some reps today. I thought he did a good job pushing through,” Smart said. “Tate is much better moving and running, but didn't take reps.”
Amarius Mims on video that went viral
During Saturday’s win, there was a video that went viral of Amarius Mims and Tate Ratledge obliterating a would-be Tennessee defender.
You can see the play here.
So, what happened?
Mims laughed at the recollection.
"Oh man, so I just remember it was a pass play. The coaches were talking about this week, their end guys are good. They're fast. They jump the field,’” Mims said. “So, I tried to take a good vertical set, tried to get them to come under, and I had Tate's help. So, I saw him go up under, tried to catch him with my left hand, and I caught him. And then Tate finished him, that's all."
More news and notes
…Smart said he’s been pleased with practice two days in.
"It's been good. They responded well. We didn't do a lot yesterday. We tried to get our legs back after getting back from Knoxville. We went over some special teams things and worked on some situational stuff,” Smart said. “We got after it really good today. We did have to go inside, but we did have a good practice. It was physical. I thought both teams tried to get better. We need to have a better day tomorrow. It wasn't our best Tuesday, but it was a good workday. They had good energy."
…The development of freshman defensive lineman Jordan Hall was also discussed.
"He works really hard. He is one of those guys who goes down to the scout defensive line. He takes reps down there every day against our offensive line. That's just a grind. I've seen kids now for eight years go down there and develop,” Smart said. “With Warren's (Brinson) injury, he has been getting more snaps, and I can see the benefit of going against our offensive line like he has. We're a little thin on our defensive line, thinner than we have ever been. He's been a big part of getting better and growing up on that side of the ball."
…Smart also offered praise to running back Kendall Milton, who has worked through injuries to be a force in the backfield.
"He has high character. His pain tolerance is high. He works really hard. He runs tough. He seeks out contact. He is a good leader and has done a great job,” Smart said. “The last game, the thing he did so great that no one talks about was the pass pickups. I think he had four really big pickups and pressure that allowed Carson (Beck) to stand in the pocket. That is not the running back's favorite thing to do. He did it like a stud."
…With the SEC schedule about to change and the potential of going to nine conference games, Smart was asked if he thought the game against Georgia Tech would remain.
He hopes so.
“I don’t have any clue. I mean, that’s so probably above my scope. I’m just walking off the field from a Tuesday practice to prepare for Tech,” Smart said. “I can’t even fathom a world where we wouldn’t play them. I guess it could happen, but that’s just probably out of my scope. Do I want it to happen? Absolutely not. It’s a great rivalry game. It’s great for our state. It’s great for both universities. I mean, it’s a long-standing tradition, so no, I don’t want it to happen, but I don’t know what the foreseeable future has.”
… Brock Bowers is a semifinalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award for the second straight year. He is also a finalist for the Lombardi Award and a semifinalist for the Maxwell, Biletnikoff, and Mackey Awards. Bowers has 51 catches for a team-high 661 yards and six touchdowns. He’s also rushed for a score.