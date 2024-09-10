The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Preparing for rain in Lexington

Here is the Sept. 10 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Inclement weather incoming

Early weather reports suggest that heavy rain may be coming to Lexington, Kentucky this week. This could make things difficult for Georgia in the pass game.

Therefore, the Bulldogs are already preparing for this scenario in practice to get quarterback Carson Beck comfortable with throwing a wet football.

“We looked at it (Sunday) night and started tracking it each and every day. We do, every two weeks, wet ball drill and practice with wet balls like we're going to play in the rain,” Smart said. “We've been able to practice some this year, a couple of times, in the rain, and sometimes the weather up there later in the year is typically it's much colder. We've had some really tough games up there in the cold and the wind. This year it looks like there may be some inclement weather, and we've got to prepare for it.”

This season, Beck has completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 520 yards, seven touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Chambliss talks Vandagriff

Defensive end Chaz Chambliss was fond of quarterback Brock Vandagriff during his time at Georgia.

The two were among friends who would fish, golf, and shoot pool. Vandagriff is now the starting quarterback at Kentucky, with Chambliss and the Bulldogs taking their former teammate's new team on this Saturday.

Chambliss said Vandagriff will be ready for the challenge.

"He's going to put everything in it," Chambliss said. "You know, sometimes games don't go your way, and at quarterback it's just, you know, amplified. Each week's a new week, and each week of preparation is a new week. What he did last week doesn't say what he's going to do this week, and what we did last week doesn't mean we're going to do it this week."

Rumors vs. Facts