Chaz Chambliss on old faces in new places

Chaz Chambliss fondly remembers the Bs versus Cs competitions from years gone by.

The two Cs, he and Georgia running back Cash Jones, would compete against Bulldog teammates Brock Bowers and Brock Vandagriff in a variety of activities. The contests included fishing, golf, and playing pool.

Jones is still on campus. But Chambliss has seen the two Brocks, close friends who also roomed with him in college, go on to different chapters in their football careers.

Bowers has been afforded the biggest stage. He made his NFL debut on September 8 with the Las Vegas Raiders.

"It's kind of an amazing thing, especially coming in with him, being roommates with him, just seeing him go to the next level and seeing his dreams come true. You know, it's just a great experience overall," Chambliss said.

Vandagriff, meanwhile, will see his old friend again this weekend.

Vandagriff transferred to Kentucky this offseason after spending three years as a backup at Georgia. But Chambliss said there are no hard feelings involved. The two have kept in touch, although Chambliss admitted he's not the world's biggest texter.

"That's his process," Chambliss said. "You know, whatever anybody on the team, anybody that transfers, we always wish the best for them."

Vandagriff's career has gotten off to a rocky start in Lexington. He was pulled from a 31-6 loss to South Carolina on Saturday after completing just 3-of-10 passes for 30 yards and an interception.

But Chambliss knows his friend will be ready to go for their reunion this Saturday.

"He's going to put everything in it," Chambliss said. "You know, sometimes games don't go your way, and at quarterback it's just, you know, amplified. Each week's a new week, and each week of preparation is a new week. What he did last week doesn't say what he's going to do this week, and what we did last week doesn't mean we're going to do it this week."