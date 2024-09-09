Top Dawgs in the NFL (Week 1)

Continuing a series that debuted last season, UGASports highlights the top NFL performances by former Georgia players for the week entering the Monday night game. With our most outstanding performer for the week—or the Top Dawg—revealed towards the end, we spotlight the top NFL performances by Bulldogs for September 5 through September 8 and preview those participating in tonight’s Monday night game.

Javon Bullard

Making his NFL debut on Friday night, rookie Javon Bullard started for Green Bay at safety and led the team with 11 tackles, including seven solo stops, in a 34-29 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. (Teammate linebacker Quay Walker also had 11 tackles, including seven solo.) Bullard appeared for all 76 of his team’s defensive plays and played 15 snaps on special teams as well. His standout performance included lighting up Eagles star receiver A.J. Brown:

Travon Walker

Although resulting in a 20-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville’s Travon Walker was a defensive standout in the league’s opening weekend. A starting defensive end, Walker totaled six tackles and two of the Jaguars’ three sacks. Walker’s two sacks have been the only sacks recorded by former Georgia players during the opening week. After totaling 10 sacks last season, Walker now has 15.5 sacks for his NFL career.

George Pickens

After catching 63 passes for 1,140 yards last season, George Pickens was at it again to start his third year in the league. In Pittsburgh's 18-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons, Pickens was essentially the lone bright spot for the Steelers’ offense, catching a game-high six passes for 85 yards. His receptions included a 33-yarder just before halftime, setting up a Pittsburgh field goal, and this 40-yard gain, which led to another Steelers’ score:

The TOP DAWG: Ladd McConkey

Our initial Top Dawg of the NFL weekend goes to rookie Ladd McConkey with the Los Angeles Chargers, who was appearing in his first professional game. Starting at wide receiver, and playing for 38 of the Chargers’ 57 offensive plays, McConkey led the team with five receptions for 39 yards in a 22-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders yesterday. Late in the game and facing third down, he scored a 10-yard touchdown after putting a double-juke on two Raider defenders. Entering Monday night, McConkey’s score is the lone touchdown scored by a former Georgia player during the opening week.

Our honorable mention Top Dawgs for the opening week include Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith, who made the first interception of the NFL season, in a 27-20 loss to Kansas City on Thursday night. Buffalo running back James Cook gained over 100 tandem yards (71 rushing + 32 receiving) in a 34-28 victory over Arizona. In a 26-20 loss to Detroit in overtime on Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams’ Matthew Stafford passed for 317 yards for his third consecutive 300-yard passing game dating back to last season. Finally, rookie tight end Brock Bowers continued his prolific pass-receiving ways at the next level. In the Raiders’ setback to the Chargers, Bowers made a game-high six receptions for 58 yards including a long of 26. Here are all five catches made by who analyst Tony Romo said yesterday is “gonna be an All-Pro someday”: