Georgia Football News and Notes

Smart did not have an update on running back Nate Frazier but stated after Saturday’s 48-3 win over Tennessee Tech that the freshman was preparing to go back in the game before coaches changed their minds.

“Yeah, Nasir had a little bit of a sublux he's had before. He should be fine,” Smart said.

There was also good news on freshman defensive lineman Nasir Johnson , who had to be helped off the field late in Saturday’s game. Apparently, his injury is not as serious as initially feared.

“On Warren, he looks good. Hopefully, he'll be able to go today,” Smart said. “We'll find out more (Monday). I don't honestly know until we get out there, but he seems to be good, and he did some stuff yesterday in the weight room.”

Smart confirmed a UGASports’ report from Saturday that “Delp is fine” and will be able to play against the Wildcats.

“He's got to be able to practice,” Smart said. “He's got to be able to go out and compete and run, put pressure on it. He's doing a great job of rehab. He did a great job this weekend of getting extra time in, and we'll see where he's at.”

• On the injury front : Smart said that defensive end Mykel Williams (ankle) has yet to resume practicing following the ankle injury he suffered in the opener against Clemson. Until he does, it’s difficult to say exactly when he will be back.

• As expected, Smart was asked several questions about former Bulldogs Brock Vandagriff and Jamon Dumas-Johnson who both transferred to Kentucky.

“I have a lot of respect for Brock, his dad, his family. What Brock did for this university was awesome. He was a wonderful teammate and just a great kid. Always put the team first and would do anything to help the team, and really helped our culture while he was here,” Smart said. “So, I have a lot of appreciation for what he did. In fact, he graduated from here. It was really cool when he told me he was going to do that and that he was going to go play, and he did that.”

Regarding Dumas-Johnson, Smart held off answering questions about the linebacker until after he watched Kentucky’s defensive film.

• One of the benefits of playing Tennessee Tech Saturday was that the Bulldogs were able to play a lot of young players and give them valuable live reps.

Of the players who saw actions, Georgia’s young defensive line benefited the most of all.

Included were true freshmen Justin Greene (six reps), Nasir Johnson (nine reps), Nnamdi Ogboko (11 reps), Jordan Thomas (17 reps), and Joseph Jonah-Ajonye (20 reps).

“I’m excited about that group. They’re working really hard. They've gotten a ton of work this fall camp in terms of the youth. Our older players, which we've got a good group of old and a good group of young in that room, we're really pleased with where they are,” Smart said. “The amount of work the young guys have gotten is probably more than we've ever gotten a young group. It's been great because we've been able to take care of our older guys and get them engaged and get them going but then also improve the younger guys. So, we've got a lot of depth in that room.”

• Smart was asked if Kentucky’s big loss to South Carolina somehow made the Wildcats a more dangerous team.

“I don't know. I think it's all about perception and how you perceive things. They are just as dangerous whether they won or lost that game, in my opinion,” Smart said. “I mean, I don't get into the whole – we're going to prepare the same way regardless of what happened in that game. A lot of things went wrong quickly for them in that game, and it snowballed in some ways. I know what they're capable of. I've seen them on tape. I know the football players they got. I know how physical they are. I know how they're coached. And we've got to get ready for a really tough opponent.”

• Anthony Evans III’s aggressive style of returning punts has caught the attention of many through two games.

“Anthony is, number one, tough, he's aggressive, he has a lot of confidence in his return skills, and he has a lot of confidence in his receiver skills,” Smart said. “He's had a bigger impact on the games as a returner and he works really hard at that. I'm hard on him as a returner because I have a high standard of what that position entails and what the decision-making should be. He's extremely aggressive and I want him to keep being smart with the ball.”

• With early forecast calling for possible heavy rain in Lexington, Smart said the Bulldogs will be taking precautions this week in practice – just in case.

“We looked at it last night and started tracking it each and every day. We do, every two weeks, wet ball drill and practice with wet balls like we're going to play in the rain,” Smart said. “We've been able to practice some this year, a couple of times, in the rain, and sometimes the weather up there later in the year is typically it's much colder. We've had some really tough games up there in the cold and the wind. This year it looks like there may be some inclement weather, and we've got to prepare for it.”

• Smart said he’s been pleased with new starting center Jared Wilson, but there’s still work to do.

“Jared's doing a good job. He's practiced more the last two weeks than he did at camp, and I think he's shown rapid improvement because of the amount of work he's been able to do in practice,” Smart said. “We need him to continue getting better, and we need Jared to be a leader. The center has to make a lot of decisions on our offensive line.”