Key points from Chaz Chambliss' press conference

Georgia outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss met with the media on Monday. Here are the key points from what the senior had to say.

Chambliss reflected on "Bs vs. Cs" competitions in college, with he and Cash Jones going against Brock Vandagriff and Brock Bowers. They included fishing, golf, and other things.

Chambliss added that Vandagriff is the ultimate competitor and he feels like he will bounce back from a tough performance against South Carolina.

Seeing Bowers make his NFL debut yesterday was "an amazing experience."

Chambliss said he has never really considered transferring. He's always wanted to be coached hard and in a system that wins.

Chambliss feels inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson won't change now that he's at Kentucky. Chambliss knows he will play hard and physically for the Wildcats.

Tennessee Tech scoring a field goal at the end of last Saturday's game was a bit of a "letdown" for Chambliss. He noted that the expectation is the same for all players when they're on the field, no matter the opponent or score.



