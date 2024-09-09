Key points from Xavier Truss' September 9 press conference

Xavier Truss spoke to the media during Monday’s session to preview Saturday night’s game at Kentucky (7:30 p.m., ABC).

Below is what he had to say.

• Truss said, “We’ve got the best running back room in the country.”

• Truss said teams actually get a lot of value of playing against teams like Tennessee Tech.

• Truss said he loves working goal line periods in practice.

• Truss said former teammate Brock Vandagriff is an SEC-caliber quarterback. “He’s got a lot of talent and will be exciting to see him play.”

• Truss said historically Kentucky has always had a very good defensive line and that’s what makes them historically tough.

• Truss said he feels the offensive line has some little things still need to fix, but

• Truss said there are still a lot of areas he needs to improve. That was one of the big reasons he wanted to come back. But also, like many players, the season did not end like the team wanted.

• Truss said he’s not concerned if it rains in Lexington or not.

• Truss said the team is not even paying attention to how Kentucky played last week. “This is a whole new week,” he said.

• Truss said “It will be exciting” to see Jamon Dumas-Johnson and hopes to go against him in the game.

• Truss said it was a great feeling seeing Warren McClendon get the start Sunday for the Los Angeles Rams.

• Truss was asked if he ever considered transferring. He said, “If I wanted to transfer, I would have done so a long time ago.”