The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Portal season is in full swing

Transfer portal season
Transfer portal season is here, with players across the country announcing their intentions to leave the programs they've been with in 2024.
Georgia isn't immune to this, with defensive lineman Jamaal Jarrett intending to enter the portal. The former four-star recruit will have two years of eligibility at his next destination.
Jarrett appeared in 11 games this season.
While Jarrett is planning to leave, receiver Nitro Tuggle has had a change of heart. After it was reported that Tuggle would enter the portal on Monday, he announced he was staying put on Tuesday.
This will help Georgia's depth at receiver, considering its issues among the starting group in 2024.
The latest on Young
Receiver Colbie Young entered a not guilty plea on assault charges on an unborn child Tuesday.
Since these charges were not dismissed Tuesday, Young is likely to miss the Sugar Bowl. Although Young is practicing with the team, he has been suspended from participating in games since Georgia's win over Auburn in Week 5.
