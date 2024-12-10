Nitro Tuggle changes his mind

One day after deciding to enter the NCAA transfer portal, wide receiver Nitro Tuggle has decided to remain with the Bulldogs.
Tuggle posted the video below on X. His father also confirmed the decision to Adam Friedman of Rivals.
This certainly comes as good news for the Bulldogs, who could ill afford any more hits to their receiving corps ahead of the NCAA Playoff quarterfinal game at the Sugar Bowl.
Tuggle has played in seven games for the Bulldogs as a true freshman, catching four passes for 24 yards, with two of the receptions coming in Georgia’s win against Tennessee.