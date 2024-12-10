Advertisement
Published Dec 10, 2024
Nitro Tuggle changes his mind
Anthony Dasher  •  UGASports
Editor

One day after deciding to enter the NCAA transfer portal, wide receiver Nitro Tuggle has decided to remain with the Bulldogs.

Tuggle posted the video below on X. His father also confirmed the decision to Adam Friedman of Rivals.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

This certainly comes as good news for the Bulldogs, who could ill afford any more hits to their receiving corps ahead of the NCAA Playoff quarterfinal game at the Sugar Bowl.

Tuggle has played in seven games for the Bulldogs as a true freshman, catching four passes for 24 yards, with two of the receptions coming in Georgia’s win against Tennessee.

Advertisement