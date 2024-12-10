Jamal Jarrett hits the portal

Sophomore nose tackle Jamal Jarrett is planning to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Rivals' Adam Friedman confirmed the news.

This decision by the sophomore comes as a bit of a surprise, considering he has played in 11 games for the Bulldogs, making three tackles.

A former four-star recruit, Jarrett will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Jarrett becomes the third Bulldog to enter the portal, joining wide receiver Michael Jackson III, and cornerback Julian Humphrey.

Former Bulldog defensive back David Daniel-Sisavanh who has not been with the team for months, also entered the portal.

Wide receiver Nitro Tuggle also intended to enter the portal but changed his mind and will remain at Georgia.