Here is the latest on Colbie Young

It was thought that an arraignment hearing Tuesday for wide receiver Colbie Young would be just a formality before he was officially welcomed back as a member of the Georgia football team.

Not so fast.

Tuesday, the Athens Banner-Herald reported that attorney Kim Stephens said Young plans to waive his formal arraignment and enter a not-guilty plea later today.

UGASports reported Monday night that it did not appear Young would have his charges dismissed on Tuesday as initially hoped.

Recently, Georgia’s Equal Opportunity office cleared Young after his accuser signed an affidavit recanting her story and requesting all charges be dropped.

Although Young has been practicing with the team, Georgia officials have maintained that the former Miami player would not be allowed to play until his legal matter was closed.

At this point, it does not appear that Young will be able to play in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Night.

Young has not played since Georgia’s Week 5 win over Auburn, and in that time has 11 catches for 142 yards and two touchdowns.