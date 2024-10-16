The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: No underdog mentality for Georgia

in other news
WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's Tuesday presser
Watch the video of and read the transcript to Kirby Smart's Tuesday night press conference leading up to Texas.
Key points from Cash Jones' press conference
UGASports has the key points from Cash Jones' Tuesday press conference.
Key points from Nazir Stackhouse's Oct. 15 press conference
Nazir Stackhouse spoke to the media after practice on Tuesday. See the highlights of what he had to say inside.
Key points from Kirby Smart's October 15 press conference
UGASports has the key points from Kirby Smart's press conference on October 15.
Georgia makes a move for Georgia Tech commit Rasean Dinkins
Georgia is moving up the list for Georgia Tech commit Rasean Dinkins after a visit to Athens.
in other news
WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's Tuesday presser
Watch the video of and read the transcript to Kirby Smart's Tuesday night press conference leading up to Texas.
Key points from Cash Jones' press conference
UGASports has the key points from Cash Jones' Tuesday press conference.
Key points from Nazir Stackhouse's Oct. 15 press conference
Nazir Stackhouse spoke to the media after practice on Tuesday. See the highlights of what he had to say inside.
Here is the Oct. 16 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.
No underdog mentality
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was asked if he's approaching this weekend's game against Texas any differently since the oddsmakers have determined that the Bulldogs are 3.5-point underdogs.
Smart said this information has not changed his approach, although he claimed he was unaware of the line. Regardless, Smart said his team will prepare the same way it does for any game.
“No. I don't even know that. I do not look at lines and underdog favorites. I worry about one thing. What do we have to do to play our best? That comes with a lot of game planning. There is a minimal approach to the game, but I don't think it's about being the underdog,” Smart said. “I think it's about being physical and being prepared to play in a tough place. And the mental strength it takes to play well on the road, you don't need to waste all that energy talking about being the underdog.”
So far this week, Smart has been pleased with how his team has practiced for the most part. He did say he would've liked for Tuesday's practice to have been crisper.
“It's good. I mean, I don't know if it was our best Tuesday. I thought that it was good, not great. And we've had some good ones, but it was a spirited day, they got after it,” Smart said. “We had a good competitive practice. Yesterday was a lighter Monday. As I said, we've had more snaps played this year than we ever have before. So, we just did a little bit less on Monday. And the same kind of Tuesdays we've been having.”
Robinson's time?
Georgia cornerback Ellis Robinson IV played nine snaps against Mississippi State, which was the most he's seen in a game this season. Smart has been pleased with Robinson of late, which begs the question.
Could Robinson see more time against No,. 1 Texas?
"He's had the two best weeks of practice that he's had," Smart said. "I thought that with the weak against Auburn, he really started, like, you can hear him talking in walk-throughs. You can hear him communicating. You see him doing things. And then he had a good week this week in practice. He got better. He competed. He did some good things. And you see him understanding the defense."
Smart said he's seen Robinson doing a better job grasping the defense from a mental standpoint as well.
"He's blessed with God-given talent. He's really talented," Smart said. "He's practiced better the last two weeks than he has all year. Like, I think he has the stamina to go practice the whole time, the attention to detail, to focus in meetings. He takes much better notes right now than he has."
UGASports Live
Also on UGASports
SEC teams are working hard to flip four-star defensive lineman Joseph Mbatchou.
Georgia makes a move on Georgia Tech commit Rasean Dinkins.
Georgia and Georgia Tech will meet at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2025.
UGASports exclusive: Rece Davis breaks down Georgia-Texas
The Daily Recap is sponsored by My Perfect Franchise
Are you a displaced corporate executive or want to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help!
Andy is a longtime Rivals board member, diehard college football fan and franchise veteran. He owns multiple franchises and businesses and uses his expertise to help others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process.
Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. It's 100% free, so what do you have to lose?!!
Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net
Contact Andy Luedecke anytime at: andy@myperfectfranchise.net or (404) 973-9901.