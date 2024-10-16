The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: No underdog mentality for Georgia

Here is the Oct. 16 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

No underdog mentality

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was asked if he's approaching this weekend's game against Texas any differently since the oddsmakers have determined that the Bulldogs are 3.5-point underdogs.

Smart said this information has not changed his approach, although he claimed he was unaware of the line. Regardless, Smart said his team will prepare the same way it does for any game.

“No. I don't even know that. I do not look at lines and underdog favorites. I worry about one thing. What do we have to do to play our best? That comes with a lot of game planning. There is a minimal approach to the game, but I don't think it's about being the underdog,” Smart said. “I think it's about being physical and being prepared to play in a tough place. And the mental strength it takes to play well on the road, you don't need to waste all that energy talking about being the underdog.”

So far this week, Smart has been pleased with how his team has practiced for the most part. He did say he would've liked for Tuesday's practice to have been crisper.

“It's good. I mean, I don't know if it was our best Tuesday. I thought that it was good, not great. And we've had some good ones, but it was a spirited day, they got after it,” Smart said. “We had a good competitive practice. Yesterday was a lighter Monday. As I said, we've had more snaps played this year than we ever have before. So, we just did a little bit less on Monday. And the same kind of Tuesdays we've been having.”

Robinson's time?

Georgia cornerback Ellis Robinson IV played nine snaps against Mississippi State, which was the most he's seen in a game this season. Smart has been pleased with Robinson of late, which begs the question.

Could Robinson see more time against No,. 1 Texas?

"He's had the two best weeks of practice that he's had," Smart said. "I thought that with the weak against Auburn, he really started, like, you can hear him talking in walk-throughs. You can hear him communicating. You see him doing things. And then he had a good week this week in practice. He got better. He competed. He did some good things. And you see him understanding the defense."

Smart said he's seen Robinson doing a better job grasping the defense from a mental standpoint as well.

"He's blessed with God-given talent. He's really talented," Smart said. "He's practiced better the last two weeks than he has all year. Like, I think he has the stamina to go practice the whole time, the attention to detail, to focus in meetings. He takes much better notes right now than he has."

