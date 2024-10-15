Advertisement
in other news
WATCH: Trevor Etienne and Dan Jackson
WATCH player interviews with Trevor Etienne and Dan Jackson prior to UGA's Monday practice...
• Patrick Garbin
WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's Monday presser
WATCH the video and READ the transcript to Kirby Smart's Monday press conference leading up to Texas.
• Patrick Garbin
Rivals recruiting intel: Georgia trending for five-stars, pushing for flips
Rivals has the latest intel on Georgia's pursuit of several highly-coveted targets.
• Sam Spiegelman
Key points from Dan Jackson's press conference
UGASports has the key points from Dan Jackson's press conference on Monday.
• Jed May
Texas, other SEC teams working hard to flip four-star DL Joseph Mbatchou
