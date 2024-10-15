Advertisement

in other news

WATCH: Trevor Etienne and Dan Jackson

WATCH: Trevor Etienne and Dan Jackson

WATCH player interviews with Trevor Etienne and Dan Jackson prior to UGA's Monday practice...

 • Patrick Garbin
WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's Monday presser

WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's Monday presser

WATCH the video and READ the transcript to Kirby Smart's Monday press conference leading up to Texas.

 • Patrick Garbin
Rivals recruiting intel: Georgia trending for five-stars, pushing for flips

Rivals recruiting intel: Georgia trending for five-stars, pushing for flips

Rivals has the latest intel on Georgia's pursuit of several highly-coveted targets.

External content
 • Sam Spiegelman
Key points from Dan Jackson's press conference

Key points from Dan Jackson's press conference

UGASports has the key points from Dan Jackson's press conference on Monday.

 • Jed May
Monday injury update

Monday injury update

Georgia’s running back room is down yet another man.

 • Anthony Dasher

in other news

WATCH: Trevor Etienne and Dan Jackson

WATCH: Trevor Etienne and Dan Jackson

WATCH player interviews with Trevor Etienne and Dan Jackson prior to UGA's Monday practice...

 • Patrick Garbin
WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's Monday presser

WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's Monday presser

WATCH the video and READ the transcript to Kirby Smart's Monday press conference leading up to Texas.

 • Patrick Garbin
Rivals recruiting intel: Georgia trending for five-stars, pushing for flips

Rivals recruiting intel: Georgia trending for five-stars, pushing for flips

Rivals has the latest intel on Georgia's pursuit of several highly-coveted targets.

External content
 • Sam Spiegelman
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 15, 2024
Texas, other SEC teams working hard to flip four-star DL Joseph Mbatchou
circle avatar
Sam Spiegelman  •  Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@samspiegs
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Georgia
2025Commitment List
Updated: