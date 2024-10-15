Georgia Football News and Notes for Tuesday

Although head coach Kirby Smart did not come out and say it, it sounded like center Jared Wilson (sprained foot) may be ready to resume his position as the starting center for Saturday night’s game at Texas (7:30 p.m., ABC).

“Yeah, Jared's been good here. He's been practicing. Seems to be doing more the last two days than he has in the previous week,” Smart said after practice on Tuesday. That's good; he repped for us today.”

Wilson has not played since spraining his foot at Alabama. Redshirt sophomore Drew Bobo has started the past two weeks in his place.

Sophomore defensive tackle Jordan Hall, who has yet to play after undergoing surgery to repair stress fractures in each leg, continues to make slow progress.

“Jordan's done more than he has the last two weeks. He's been out there repping, taking reps from us, and getting better,” Smart said. “Jordan's been through a long, hard process. He’s having to get comfortable with the pain that he has. It jumps up and bites him at times. You never know, it might just hit him on a rep. He hasn’t taken the rep load that he would like to take, but he’s out there this week doing more than last week.”

Georgia’s defensive line has been beset with injuries for most of the year, as many of his contributors continue to fight through pain.

“Mykel (Williams) has been battling injury, Warren Brinson has been battling injury, Christen (Miller) has been battling injury. He’s not able to complete the work we carry week in and week out,” Smart said. “Naz (Nazir Stackhouse) has been most reliable in terms of staying injury-free. There’s not really a guy that hasn't missed time at that position. We've been really fortunate to have the numbers we have, even though we don’t have the experience we need.”

…Freshman running back Chauncey Bowens did not dress out last Saturday against Mississippi State, but Smart said that he’s fine.

“He's practicing,” Smart said. “He had a little injury that he was dealing with last week, but he's been practicing all this week.”