Georgia-Georgia Tech to meet at Mercedes-Benz in 2025

Georgia’s game against Georgia Tech in 2025 will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The decision was made by the athletic administration at Georgia Tech, which has a six-year contract to play a game annually at the facility.

Following the 2026 game in Athens, the two teams will return to face each other at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Georgia Tech’s campus in 2027.

“We always enjoy playing in a first-class venue like Mercedes-Benz Stadium,” Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks said. “This move will only enhance the long-standing tradition of the Georgia-Georgia Tech game and will provide another outstanding event for our fans.”

Georgia plays host to Georgia Tech on Dooley Field in Sanford Stadium this season on Friday, Nov. 29, at 7:30 p.m. ABC will televise the showdown.

For Georgia Tech, it’s a financial windfall.

“It’s transformative revenue. A $10 million revenue lift is substantial for us. If you think about it, it’s approximately five times the normal amount of single-game incremental revenue that we would achieve from having that game in Bobby Dodd,” Georgia Tech athletic director J Batt told the Atlanta Constitution. “So, if you think about the alternating schedule, it would take us a decade to realize that amount of revenue that we’ll achieve in one game.”

The Yellow Jackets host Notre Dame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday.