The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: No pressure as UGA prepares to dance

Georgia not feeling the pressure

Georgia hasn't been to an NCAA Tournament since 2015 and hasn't won a game in the big dance since 2002. However, Silas Demary Jr. said the team is not feeling any pressure to over-perform given the lack of history within the UGA basketball program.

“I would say we kind of don't have any weight on our shoulders. I think it's just, like you say, obviously a big-time moment to be in, but you want to take it as it's just another game. It’s just a game to have fun, a game to get better, just enjoy the team you have. You don't want to put too much pressure on one game,” Demary said. “Obviously. we haven't won a game in a long time. Everybody wants to win a game, but just to be here and to finally know that Georgia is kind of moving back in the right direction and this team has helped do that, I feel like we're in a good spot. We're just going to go out with confidence (Thursday).”

Ninth-seeded Georgia is set to take on eighth-seeded Gonzaga in the first round. With Gonzaga establishing a rich basketball history at the turn of the century, Georgia knows it drew a tough opponent.

“Our bigs have to be on full alert, and it starts the second they get a defensive rebound or you score. It starts in transition for them. Their tempo is terrific. Their early post touches, their late post touches, their ball screen execution,” head coach Mike White said. “Collectively we just have to be on point. We have to be really good defensively. It's one of the best offensive teams that we will have played all season.”

'Don't take it offensively'

Safety KJ Bolden said that a key to getting through the rigors of Georgia football practice is to ensure that you aren't taking criticisms from head coach Kirby Smart literally.

"Here, you've really just got to hear how they're saying it to you," Bolden said. "They may be yelling at you and saying how they say it, but you've just really got to hear what he's saying. They really want you to be the best player you can be. So I really don't, I tell the young guys, don't take it offensively. They just really want you to be the best you can be. So just be coachable, that's how you get on the field."

Offensive tackle Monroe Freeling agreed and said that some players today aren't fans of being coached hard.

"I think it's just different, especially in this NIL era," Freeling said. "I think a lot of people want to be handed things, and I think nowadays it's hard. You need to find that fire, people that still love the game. I tell them I was a freshman too. I came in here, and I got worked a couple times. It happens, but it's just how you respond to the adversity that you get here at Georgia."

