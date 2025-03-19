Players explain the key to surviving practice at Georgia

There are many keys to surviving at Georgia.

One of those necessary traits is being able to take hard coaching. That's something that head coach Kirby Smart hasn't seen a ton of so far this spring.

"We've got a lot of guys that put their hands up. They're offended when you coach them. I'm not talking about the freshmen. I'm talking about in general," Smart said Tuesday. "We had multiple NFL coaches come through here, go to practice, and you know, they talk about how their players love to be coached. They love to be given a nugget, a technique that might help them play longer or play better. Some of our guys are offended by it. It's like, you're coaching me hard? You're telling me I’ve got to play with effort? Some of them I guess they've never been held to that standard, but that standard is not going to change here.”

After Smart's comments, several Georgia players were asked on Tuesday the key to taking hard coaching.

Offensive lineman Monroe Freeling feels attitudes might have changed in modern college football.

"I think it's just different, especially in this NIL era," Freeling said. "I think a lot of people want to be handed things, and I think nowadays it's hard. You need to find that fire, people that still love the game. I tell them I was a freshman too. I came in here, and I got worked a couple times. It happens, but it's just how you respond to the adversity that you get here at Georgia."

Safety KJ Bolden signed with Georgia as a five-star prospect in the Class of 2024. He said it's common for coaches to not get after extremely talented players as hard at the prep level.

That is not the case in Athens.

"Here, you've really just got to hear how they're saying it to you," Bolden said. "They may be yelling at you and saying how they say it, but you've just really got to hear what he's saying. They really want you to be the best player you can be. So I really don't, I tell the young guys, don't take it offensively. They just really want you to be the best you can be. So just be coachable, that's how you get on the field."

Corner Daylen Everette agreed, saying that players have to get used to "hearing a message and not the tone."

Smart also knows that, ultimately, it is up to him and his staff to get the most out of his players.

"I mean that's what they get that's what they pay us to do, coach them," Smart said. "They have to be willing to receive coaching."