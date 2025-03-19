Georgia NCAA News and Notes

RJ Godfrey brings voice of experience

WICHITA – As the only member of the Georgia basketball team with NCAA experience, RJ Godfrey has a message for his less experienced. Just have fun. “What I went through with those guys at Clemson, it was like the most fun thing I've ever experienced in my life. I just want these guys to feel it,” Godfrey said before Wednesday’s practice session at INTRUST Bank Arena. “That’s just one thing I've been stressing, especially guys like Justin (Abson), who I talk to the most. The fun is just how fun it is.” But Godfrey knows it’s also going to be a challenge. Gonzaga (25-8) is not only making its 26th-straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament but has made the last nine straight Sweet 16s. Head coach Mike White feels Godfrey’s experience will go a long way. “RJ is as consistent as anyone I've coached. There's two or three other guys on this team uniquely that I would put in that category as well,” White said. “His experience in going to the Elite Eight last year with some of the things that he's talked about, you know, in meetings, in the apartment, in the locker room, in the film room amongst us as a staff hold weight because he's been there, and he's done that. He's not a guy chasing numbers. He makes winning plays. He's better than his numbers indicate. He's really valuable to this team and to this program.” Godfrey hopes he’s had a positive effect. “I know these guys are hungry too,” Godfrey said. “Talking to Silas (Demary Jr.) and Blue Cain, those guys who are feeding for the moment. I really just rubbed off on them.”

Georgia will have its work cut out

Gonzaga enters the NCAAs at 25-8. The Zags were 14-4 in WCC action, finishing second to St. Mary’s before defeating the Gaels to capture their 20th WCC Tournament title in the 2000s. The Gonzaga Bulldogs’ roster features five players scoring at a double-digit clip, led by Graham Ike at 17.1 ppg and followed by Khalif Battle at 13.2 points per game, Nolan Hickman at 11.0 ppg, and Braden Huff and Ryan Nembhard both at 10.8 ppg. Ike paces the Bulldogs on the boards at 7.5 rebounds per game. “Our bigs have to be on full alert, and it starts the second they get a defensive rebound or you score. It starts in transition for them. Their tempo is terrific. Their early post touches, their late post touches, their ball screen execution,” White said. “Collectively we just have to be on point. We have to be really good defensively. It's one of the best offensive teams that we will have played all season.” The stats don’t lie. Gonzaga leads the nation in average assists (19.7 assists per game) and assist-to-turnover radio (2.09), mainly due to Nembhard. He ranks first and second nationally at 9.8 assists per game – a full 1.1 assist per game more than any other player – and 4.28 assist-to-TOs. The Zags rank among the nation’s top 5 in six major stats. In addition to the aforementioned assist tallies, Gonzaga is No. 2 in scoring offense (86.6 ppg), No. 3 in scoring margin (+17.0 ppg), No. 3 in field goal percentage (.500) and No. 3 in free throw percentage (.801). “It's not just frontcourt play. It's backcourt play as well. They have guards that can make shots. Hickman has got a beautiful stroke. They've got guards off the bench that are really good, and they've got arguably the best passer in college basketball in Nembhard. He's just an unbelievably quick thinker and surgeon of a passer, sees things before they happen, and makes everyone around him better. Good speed, good player. Just a really, really good player. He makes those guys better.”

