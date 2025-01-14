The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: New additions may play big role at WR

Here is the Jan. 14 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Where things stand at receiver

When it comes to returning starting experience at receiver, there’s not a whole lot of it.

Dillon Bell and London Humphreys are the only receivers to start games throughout the bulk of the 2024 season. Colbie Young can be best described as living in legal limbo, as his court case will determine his eligibility in 2025.

There’s a good chance Georgia will rely on quite a few new players at receivers next season.

Transfers Zachariah Branch and Noah Thomas will have a chance to step in immediately. Freshmen Thomas Blackshear, Landon Roldan, Talyn Taylor, Tyler Williams and CJ Wiley are all talented enough to compete for early playing time.

“Taylor (6-1, 180) is already being projected to make a quick impact for the Bulldogs,” Anthony Dasher wrote. “The native of Geneva, Illinois, posted some very impressive numbers as a senior in high school. He led Geneva High with 84 receptions for 1,617 yards and 24 touchdowns, along with 574 kick return yards. He was named to the 2024 Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 6A All-State Team.”

Georgia makes an impression on Abrams

Linebacker Nick Abrams II said he has picked up a strong family vibe from the Georgia football program.

"I do get the family vibe from UGA; for me, family is a big factor, and Coach (Glenn) Schumann made that known that’s how they want their team to be," Abrams said. "My relationship with Coach Schumann is new. The first time we were on the phone was when he offered me, but I can’t wait to learn more about him, get to know him more, and build this relationship."

