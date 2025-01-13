Peach State Priorities: Quarterback

Recruiting your own state is always important.
Of Georgia’s 28 signees in the 2025 class, 20 hail from the Peach State. The top targets at each position won’t always be from Georgia, but it’s safe to say the Bulldogs have their eye on local targets at every position on the board.
UGASports is taking a look at some of the Georgia prospects to keep an eye on in the 2026 class. Today, we break down the quarterbacks.
Georgia's top 2026 quarterback targets include Jared Curtis (Tennessee), Faizon Brandon (North Carolina), and Landon Duckworth (Alabama). But there are a couple of Georgia prospects to watch as well.
McWhorter is the only quarterback in the state who holds an offer from Georgia. The Bulldogs offered McWhorter last Februrary. He committed to West Virginia in June but backed off that pledge in December following the firing of head coach Neal Brown. McWhorter has been on Georgia's campus multiple times and also played in high school with Bulldog receiver Sacovie White. McWhorter probably isn't as high on Georgia's board as some of the names mentioned above, but he is worth monitoring as the quarterback cycle develops.
Burgess quarterbacked Grayson to a state championship in 2024 as a junior. Shortly after he added his first SEC offer from Auburn. Arizona State, Boston College, and Pittsburgh are among the other offers for the athletic quarterback. Burgess is a name to file away as January school visits and spring workouts on campus progress.