Peach State Priorities: Quarterback

Recruiting your own state is always important.

Of Georgia’s 28 signees in the 2025 class, 20 hail from the Peach State. The top targets at each position won’t always be from Georgia, but it’s safe to say the Bulldogs have their eye on local targets at every position on the board.

UGASports is taking a look at some of the Georgia prospects to keep an eye on in the 2026 class. Today, we break down the quarterbacks.