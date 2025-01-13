Bulldogs crack To 25 for first time in 14 years

For the first time in 14 years, Georgia (14-2) has cracked the Top 25 in the Associated Press College Basketball Poll.

After last week’s wins over a pair of ranked teams in Kentucky and Oklahoma, the Bulldogs come in at No. 23 in this week’s poll.

It’s the first time Georgia has appeared in the AP’s Top 25 since Jan. 10 2011 after coming in at No. 24.

Before that, you have to go back to the 2002-2003 season when the Bulldogs finished the season ranked No. 25.

“If that were to happen, I'd be happy for our fans,” head coach Mike White said after Georgia’s 72-62 win over Oklahoma. “But I don't really care. I want to reach our potential, reach our ceiling, and continue to get better and prepare well for this next one.

“If it happens or it doesn't happen, we're still going to talk about how we handle (Saturday’s) success. We've talked a lot about how small the margin for error is in the SEC this year.”

Georgia’s approach is different than what it was a season ago.

Last year, the Bulldogs talked openly about their goal of making the NCAA Tournament.

This season, all talk of rankings and the postseason has been pushed to the side. In the mega-tough SEC, the old “one game at a time” mantra definitely applies.

With a trip to Knoxville on Wednesday against No. 6 Tennessee (15-1) before returning home on Saturday for a highly anticipated home game against Auburn (14-1), now ranked No. 1.

“We've already addressed the fact that we weren't quite as sharp, and that's Oklahoma's really good, like really good,” White said. “But it was the response for a young team after beating No. 6 (Kentucky), it was pretty good. It needs to be great. You know, coming into this week, it's got to be great.”