Analysis: An early look at the wide receivers

Attrition has hit Georgia’s wide receiver room.
Legal issues forced Kirby Smart to boot RaRa Thomas from the team. Colbie Young was sidelined following his mid-season arrest, and Anthony Evans III was out two weeks ago.
Meanwhile, Arian Smith and Dom Lovett are no longer part of the team after exhausting their final years of eligibility.
It could have been worse. Nitro Tuggle placed his name in the portal before Bulldog coaches had convinced him to return.
Wide receiver has been a position in flux, and Kirby Smart and position coach James Coley have been working to fortify it.
Let’s take a look at where it all stands:
Returnees with starting experience
Dillon Bell: There were some rumblings that Bell might seek his fortunes elsewhere, but those fears were put to rest after the rising senior announced he would be back for a final season.
The addition of his younger brother Micah, who joined the team as a transfer from Vanderbilt, perhaps assuaged his thoughts of an exit. But no matter the reason, coaches are no doubt thrilled to have Bell back after he finished third on the team in receiving with 43 catches, 466 yards, and four touchdowns.
London Humphries: Humphries joined the team a season ago from Vanderbilt. You might not realize he started 10 of Georgia’s 13 games but only caught 15 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns. Perhaps a second year in the system will help those numbers in 2025.
Keep an eye on Colbie Young.
We’re going to include Young here for the time being, despite the fact he remains in legal limbo. If Young can get his charges dropped, the recent NCAA ruling that junior college years no longer count toward a player’s eligibility could open the door for the former Miami player to return for another season.
Returnees with game experience
Nitro Tuggle: Tuggle appeared on the verge of becoming a bigger part of the rotation after catching a pair of passes against Tennessee, before settling back in the pack. One can assume that’s why he initially placed his name in the portal before coaches convinced him to stay. Tuggle is 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds. He runs good routes. He’s apparently well-thought of considering the program's effort to get him to return.
Sacovie White: White dealt with some injuries throughout the year, hence only played in three games catching four passes for 38 yards. He’ll look to re-establish himself with a strong spring.
Cole Speer: Speer played in all 14 games, primarily on special teams. He’s a capable receiver, although it’s unlikely he’ll ever find himself a major part of the receiving corps.
Newcomers
Zachariah Branch: Branch brings needed big-play potential after transferring from Southern Cal. He earned first-team All-America honors during his freshman season with the Trojans in 2023 while emerging as one of the top all-purpose playmakers in the game.
Branch returned kicks/punts for 774 yards and two touchdowns during his debut season. He earned the Jet Award for the nation's top returner and was USC's first true freshman All-American.
On offense, the fast 5-foot-10, 175-pound receiver caught 78 passes for 823 yards and three touchdowns. He rushed for 87 yards and another touchdown during his two seasons.
Noah Thomas: Thomas comes to Georgia from Texas A&M, thanks largely to James Coley, who originally signed him to play for the Aggies.
At 6-foot-6 and 200 pounds, Thomas was the leading receiver last year for the Aggies with 39 catches for 574 yards and eight touchdowns.
Twice this year, Thomas surpassed 100 yards in receiving in games, catching six passes for 109 yards and a touchdown against Arkansas. Against Auburn, Thomas had five catches for 124 yards and two scores.
During his three seasons in College Station, Thomas dealt with several injuries but still appeared in 35 of 38 games with 25 starts. Over that time, he caught 73 passes for 984 yards and 15 scores.
Thomas Blackshear: The four-star from Savannah’s Calvary Day played on both sides of the ball for the Cavaliers but is listed as a wide receiver by Georgia.
Blackshear (6-1, 195) led his team with 38 receptions for 866 yards and 14 touchdowns, along with 15 carries for 74 yards and one touchdown on the ground.
Landon Roldan: Roldan (6-1, 185) was a local sensation at North Oconee High, earning Region 8-A Offensive Player of the Year honors after catching 76 passes for 1,369 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also rushed for 184 yards and four scores.
Talyn Taylor: Taylor (6-1, 180) is already being projected to make a quick impact for the Bulldogs. The native of Geneva, Illinois, posted some very impressive numbers as a senior in high school. He led Geneva High with 84 receptions for 1,617 yards and 24 touchdowns, along with 574 kick return yards. He was named to the 2024 Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 6A All-State Team.
Tyler Williams: Williams (6-1, 205) was also a two-way player in high school, but is currently listed as a wide receiver by Georgia. He totaled 30 receptions for 796 yards and 10 touchdowns while recording nine tackles and two for loss on defense for Armwood High in Seffner, Florida.
CJ Wiley: The former Florida State commit is another youngster who could receive early playing time. The 6-4, 210-pound wideout led Milton High in receiving with 53 receptions for 899 yards with 11 touchdowns. As a junior, Wiley helped lead Milton to a 13-2 record and the GHSA Class 7A state championship. That year, he tallied 68 receptions for 1,473 yards and 14 touchdowns.