Analysis: An early look at the wide receivers

Attrition has hit Georgia’s wide receiver room. Legal issues forced Kirby Smart to boot RaRa Thomas from the team. Colbie Young was sidelined following his mid-season arrest, and Anthony Evans III was out two weeks ago. Meanwhile, Arian Smith and Dom Lovett are no longer part of the team after exhausting their final years of eligibility. It could have been worse. Nitro Tuggle placed his name in the portal before Bulldog coaches had convinced him to return. Wide receiver has been a position in flux, and Kirby Smart and position coach James Coley have been working to fortify it. Let’s take a look at where it all stands:

Dillon Bell was Georgia's third-leading receiver in 2024. (Photo by UGA Sports Communications)

Returnees with starting experience

Dillon Bell: There were some rumblings that Bell might seek his fortunes elsewhere, but those fears were put to rest after the rising senior announced he would be back for a final season. The addition of his younger brother Micah, who joined the team as a transfer from Vanderbilt, perhaps assuaged his thoughts of an exit. But no matter the reason, coaches are no doubt thrilled to have Bell back after he finished third on the team in receiving with 43 catches, 466 yards, and four touchdowns. London Humphries: Humphries joined the team a season ago from Vanderbilt. You might not realize he started 10 of Georgia’s 13 games but only caught 15 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns. Perhaps a second year in the system will help those numbers in 2025. Keep an eye on Colbie Young. We’re going to include Young here for the time being, despite the fact he remains in legal limbo. If Young can get his charges dropped, the recent NCAA ruling that junior college years no longer count toward a player’s eligibility could open the door for the former Miami player to return for another season.

Returnees with game experience

Nitro Tuggle: Tuggle appeared on the verge of becoming a bigger part of the rotation after catching a pair of passes against Tennessee, before settling back in the pack. One can assume that’s why he initially placed his name in the portal before coaches convinced him to stay. Tuggle is 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds. He runs good routes. He’s apparently well-thought of considering the program's effort to get him to return. Sacovie White: White dealt with some injuries throughout the year, hence only played in three games catching four passes for 38 yards. He’ll look to re-establish himself with a strong spring. Cole Speer: Speer played in all 14 games, primarily on special teams. He’s a capable receiver, although it’s unlikely he’ll ever find himself a major part of the receiving corps.

Newcomers