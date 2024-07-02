Here is the July 2 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

'It's RBU'

No. 1 ranked running back Savion Hiter is being recruited by a number of elite programs. But one of the best at putting running backs into the NFL is among the top schools he's considering.

Hiter said the Georgia coaching staff has done its part to establish a close relationship during his recruitment.

“I have a great bond with the coaches, and it’s RBU," Hiter said. "I don’t have to say anything else."

Georgia was the only school Hiter visited in June, although he has no timeline for committing.

“[The visit] felt great. They welcomed me like I was home," Hiter said. "So, they moved up on my list.”

Loyalty is big for Hicks

Zelus Hicks hasn't forgotten what it meant for Georgia to offer him first.

The top-ranked safety in the class of 2026 said due to their early recognition, the Bulldogs remain a contender in getting his commitment.

"They gave me the shot, basically," Hicks said. "They put everybody on notice of me. I appreciate them for that. Now, it’s big in my recruitment."

Hicks commented on what he saw during a June visit when it comes to the program's roster.

"Georgia hasn’t changed," Hicks said. "I was up there a lot my freshman year. I loved it out there. I went back to give them a check-up and Georgia hasn’t changed. It’s actually a better program and it’s always going to continue to get better."

