JACKSONVILLE - Georgia has been there for Zelus Hicks since the beginning.

The Bulldogs gave the No. 1 safety in the 2026 class his first offer back in the fall of 2022, during his freshman season. Since then, Hicks has been on campus numerous times and built strong bonds with multiple coaches.

As a planned commitment draws closer, Georgia remains in the thick of the race.

"They gave me the shot, basically," Hicks said. "They put everybody on notice of me. I appreciate them for that. Now, it’s big in my recruitment."