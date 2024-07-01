Scouting the Opponent: Three questions about Florida
SCHOOL: Florida
HEAD COACH: Billy Napier (11-14, 3rd year; 51-26 overall)
2023 RECORD: 5-7 overall, 3-5 (T-5th in SEC East)
RETURNING STARTERS: Offense – 8; Defense – 6, Special Teams – 2
PLAYERS TO WATCH: QB Graham Mertz, RB Montrell Johnson Jr., WR Euguene Wilson III, DT Cam Jackson, LB Shemar James, LB Grayson Howard, CB Jason Marshall Jr.
VERSUS GEORGIA: November 2 (Jacksonville)
Can Florida replace some key offensive losses?
Overall, Florida's talent level may be better than it was a season ago, but the Gators will have to make do without some key contributors from 2023.
That includes running back Trevor Etienne, who transferred to arch-rival Georgia.
He wasn't the only one.
The team's top pass rusher (Princely Umanmielen) transferred out while leading receiver Ricky Pearsall is now playing in the NFL.
Having quarterback Graham Mertz will help overcome the losses, but can the Gators surround him with enough skilled players?
Sophomore wide receiver Euguene Wilson III showed promise after catching 61 passes as a freshman, and running back Montrell Johnson rushed over 800 yards.
Florida hopes it will be enough.
Can Florida's defense improve its play against SEC foes?
It was certainly ugly last year.
Florida's defense played great in a 29-16 win against Tennessee, but if we take away that game and the one against Vanderbilt, we see that SEC rivals averaged 39 points against the Gators.
Former Georgia staffer Austin Armstrong, Florida's new 31-year-old defensive coordinator, will attempt to fix the problem.
He'll have his work cut out for him.
Not only did Florida force the fewest turnovers (7) in the conference, but the Gators allowed 20 pass plays of 40 yards or more - the worst in the SEC and 132nd in college football.
Does Florida have the most brutal schedule in the SEC?
The Gators can make the argument.
SEC coaches will tell you there are never any gimmes regarding conference play, and that's certainly true for Florida.
The only game that appears a sure-fire victory is a Week 2 match against Samford.
Otherwise, it's a brutal slate.
After opening against Miami, Florida's conference schedule sees the Gators host Texas A&M, Kentucky, LSU, and Ole Miss. Of course, there's the game in Jacksonville against the Bulldogs, with road games at Mississippi State, Tennessee, and Texas.
Florida's other two non-conference games are against UCF and Florida State.
Ouch.
|Date
|Opponent
|
August 31
|
Miami
|
September 7
|
Samford
|
September 14
|
Texas A&M
|
September 21
|
at Mississippi State
|
October 5
|
UCF
|
October 12
|
at Tennessee
|
October 19
|
Kentucky
|
November 2
|
Georgia (Jacksonville)
|
November 9
|
at Texas
|
November 16
|
LSU
|
November 23
|
Ole Miss
|
November 30
|
at Florida State