Overall, Florida's talent level may be better than it was a season ago, but the Gators will have to make do without some key contributors from 2023.

That includes running back Trevor Etienne, who transferred to arch-rival Georgia.

He wasn't the only one.

The team's top pass rusher (Princely Umanmielen) transferred out while leading receiver Ricky Pearsall is now playing in the NFL.

Having quarterback Graham Mertz will help overcome the losses, but can the Gators surround him with enough skilled players?

Sophomore wide receiver Euguene Wilson III showed promise after catching 61 passes as a freshman, and running back Montrell Johnson rushed over 800 yards.

Florida hopes it will be enough.