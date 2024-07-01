Georgia baseball coach Wes Johnson saw his annual salary jump to $1 million per season, per an open records request provided by the University to UGASports.com.

Johnson’s raise comes as part of the extension through the 2030 season that was announced by the University last week.

His original salary was $702,000 after taking over the Bulldog program when he was hired last spring after spending a year as the pitching coach for LSU.

He becomes the highest-paid coach in Bulldog baseball history.

Last year, Johnson led the Bulldogs to a record of 43-17, the most ever for a first-year head baseball coach at Georgia.

The Bulldogs advanced to the Super Regionals before losing to North Carolina State two games to one.

NOTE: In other Bulldogs baseball news, UGASports has confirmed an earlier report by DIBaseball's Kendall Rogers that Johnson has hired Kentucky assistant Nick Ammirati. He takes over for Josh Sullivan, who returned to LSU.