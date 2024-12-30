The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'It's no pain in there whatsoever'

Here is the Dec. 30 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Etienne's feeling better

Georgia running back Trevor Etienne will ensure he protects his rib injury during Wednesday's Sugar Bowl against Notre Dame.

But while he'll wear a flak jacket to prevent further injury, Etienne said his ribs feel a lot better with the added rest in recent weeks.

“I'll definitely be wearing it, but my ribs are a lot better,” Etienne said Saturday. “It's no pain in there whatsoever, but I'll definitely be wearing it.”

Etienne initially injured his ribs against Florida and then furthered the injury in practice leading into Georgia's game against Ole Miss. Etienne missed three games before returning for the SEC Championship against Texas.

Etienne didn't go into the extent of the injury but noted it was painful.

“It was pretty bad, yeah, it was pretty bad,” Etienne said. “But like I said, healthy now, and just excited to be back out there with the guys.”

Georgia arrives in New Orleans

Georgia arrived to New Orleans over the weekend in preparation for Wednesday night's Sugar Bowl against Notre Dame. Safety Malaki Starks said the game is being treated as a business trip, and that you won't see him leaving the team hotel.

“Everybody’s ready to work, and I think the guys really understand what they want to do,” Starks said. “It's crazy when you think about it, because a lot of people are, and I never thought that would be the case. I'm very grateful for the experience and for the opportunity that we have as a team, but I know the guys, they're just as grateful.

“It’s everything.”

Arian Smith discusses dropped passes