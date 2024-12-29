What Trevor Etienne means to Georgia - and vice versa

The ability to fit the mold is a description you often hear Kirby Smart use when describing bringing in a transfer from another school.

Running back Trevor Etienne has been a perfect example despite a year that did not start off on the right foot.

Etienne was suspended for the opener against Clemson following his arrest in July on a series of misdemeanor vehicular charges. An injury to his ribs later cost the former Florida Gator the final three games of the regular season.

But as the Bulldogs prepare for Wednesday night’s Sugar Bowl against Notre Dame, Etienne is ready to show the confidence in him has not been misplaced.

“He's kind of been in and out early in the year, and then the four or five weeks that he was out, and hurts you a little bit. But that's football,” offensive coordinator Mike Bobo said. “The thing about Trevor that I love, obviously he's just been here one year, but he's come in here with the right mindset. He's embraced the team, he's embraced whatever Coach Smart's asked him to do, whatever I've asked him to do, whatever Coach (Josh) Crawford's asked him to do.”

When he’s played, Etienne’s numbers have been impressive.

Though he trails freshman Nate Frazier in yardage (634 to 571), Etienne’s nine touchdowns are tops on the team, while his 28 receptions are fourth.

“He plays for his teammates, which he just got to know his teammates six or seven months ago. And you can't say enough about what a young man he is. Obviously, he's a great talent that can run and catch out of the backfield and can be explosive for us,” Bobo said. “But I think how he held himself and how he integrated into this culture of what Coach Smart has here at the University of Georgia says more about him and his impact on our football team than anything.”

For Etienne, the journey has been worthwhile.

“I mean, it's been a blessing, honestly. I feel like every setback was just a way of God talking to me, just telling me to be patient,” Etienne said. “I feel like it's great to have guys in this building and on the team to be there for me in those times. So, I mean, it's been crazy, and coming back from injuries is. Nobody wants to be injured; nobody wants to miss games or anything like that.”