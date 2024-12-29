What Trevor Etienne means to Georgia - and vice versa

The ability to fit the mold is a description you often hear Kirby Smart use when describing bringing in a transfer from another school.
Running back Trevor Etienne has been a perfect example despite a year that did not start off on the right foot.
Etienne was suspended for the opener against Clemson following his arrest in July on a series of misdemeanor vehicular charges. An injury to his ribs later cost the former Florida Gator the final three games of the regular season.
But as the Bulldogs prepare for Wednesday night’s Sugar Bowl against Notre Dame, Etienne is ready to show the confidence in him has not been misplaced.
“He's kind of been in and out early in the year, and then the four or five weeks that he was out, and hurts you a little bit. But that's football,” offensive coordinator Mike Bobo said. “The thing about Trevor that I love, obviously he's just been here one year, but he's come in here with the right mindset. He's embraced the team, he's embraced whatever Coach Smart's asked him to do, whatever I've asked him to do, whatever Coach (Josh) Crawford's asked him to do.”
When he’s played, Etienne’s numbers have been impressive.
Though he trails freshman Nate Frazier in yardage (634 to 571), Etienne’s nine touchdowns are tops on the team, while his 28 receptions are fourth.
“He plays for his teammates, which he just got to know his teammates six or seven months ago. And you can't say enough about what a young man he is. Obviously, he's a great talent that can run and catch out of the backfield and can be explosive for us,” Bobo said. “But I think how he held himself and how he integrated into this culture of what Coach Smart has here at the University of Georgia says more about him and his impact on our football team than anything.”
For Etienne, the journey has been worthwhile.
“I mean, it's been a blessing, honestly. I feel like every setback was just a way of God talking to me, just telling me to be patient,” Etienne said. “I feel like it's great to have guys in this building and on the team to be there for me in those times. So, I mean, it's been crazy, and coming back from injuries is. Nobody wants to be injured; nobody wants to miss games or anything like that.”
Etienne said he feels better than he has in a while.
The rib injury he initially suffered against the Gators has mostly healed. Still, he’ll continue to wear the flak jacket that he did in the SEC Championship against Texas. Etienne said his focus is on helping the Bulldogs in their quest for a third national title in the last four years.
"This is the game that every college player wants to be part of at the end of the year. This is the reason we go through the offseason training, and we put all the hard work in to be able to get a shot at the title.” Etienne said. “This is a step along that road. So, it's just really a blessing and a great feeling to be a part of something this special. Like I said, this is why you come to Georgia, and just being in a position to win a national title is huge.”
Etienne will need to play a key role for Georgia to win.
Although Frazier has been impressive when called upon, the Bulldogs want Etienne to jumpstart a running game that has struggled much of the year, ranking 15th in the SEC with just 123 yards on the ground per game.
But now that he’s healthy, Etienne could help change that.
In the SEC Championship, he was more like his former self, rushing for 92 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning rush from four yards out in overtime.
“I was just so happy for him. ... I feel like he's been here since I got here. He’s someone I really consider a brother,” said tight end Oscar Delp, who was the first player to greet Etienne following the winning score. “Just to have him have that moment and I get to be there with him was really special. And I mean, he deserves it. Just the things he's been through this season that people don't really get to see behind the scenes. It's huge. So, I was really excited for him and I'm really happy for him."