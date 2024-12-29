Bulldogs arrive in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – After missing out on the playoffs in 2023, Georgia safety Malaki Starks is soaking up every second of this year’s trip to the Sugar Bowl, where the Bulldogs will face Notre Dame Wednesday (8:45 p.m., ESPN) in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoffs.

“We didn’t get a chance to do this last year,” Starks said after getting off the plane with his teammates Sunday afternoon.

Make no mistake.

This is a business trip.

“To be honest, I’m probably not going to leave the hotel,” he said. “We’re not going to be here for long. But like I said, we’re all trying to get to work and enjoy this while we can, because we know it’s too good to be true.”

Actually, Starks will have to leave the team hotel a couple of times.

The first will be a mandatory media session on Monday morning at the downtown Sheraton Hotel, during which every team member—coaches and players—will be available to the press.

That will be followed by the team’s only practice at the Superdome before Wednesday night’s kickoff at 8:45 ET.

“It’s different. With all the time off, we’ve had to learn how to use it the right way,” Starks said. “We’re using this week as a game week, which it is. So, it’s been figuring out how we want to attack the day with our bodies and our mental approach at the same time. I think we’ve been doing a great job with that, and coaches have been doing a great job with the game plan.”

Starks said there’s still work to be done to get ready for what he said is a physical Notre Dame team.

“They’re well coached, and their physicality stands out on tape,” said Starks, who laughed you won’t be catching him on Bourbon Street anytime during the team’s brief stay.

“I’ll be just hanging out with the guys at the hotel,” said Starks. “I’ll be where our feet are. As I said, this is my first time in New Orleans, so I may not leave the hotel. But I’ll enjoy it; my family is going to be here.”

Starks is confident the Bulldogs are ready to give it their best shot.

“Everybody’s ready to work, and I think the guys really understand what they want to do,” added Starks, who said being part of the first expanded playoff is an honor he and his teammates are not taking lightly.

“It's crazy when you think about it, because a lot of people are, and I never thought that would be the case. I'm very grateful for the experience and for the opportunity that we have as a team, but I know the guys, they're just as grateful.

“It’s everything.”