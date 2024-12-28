Mike Bobo takes questions about offensive concerns

Georgia’s offensive inconsistencies have been well-documented.

From slow starts to dropped passes, lack of a running game, to a midseason rash of interceptions, offensive coordinator Mike Bobo has endured no shortage of issues.

Will the Bulldogs finally figure it all out in Wednesday night’s Sugar Bowl against Notre Dame? We’re about to find out.

Georgia’s running game woes have been of particular concern.

The Bulldogs rank 15th out of 16 SEC teams in rushing, averaging just 123 yards per game.

While Georgia hopes a healthy Trevor Etienne will finally cure some of those woes, Bobo admits Georgia’s lack of ground success has not been up to standard.

“Obviously, it is frustrating. We pride ourselves on being able to run the ball. I can sit here and give you a lot of reasons, but all they'd be is excuses,” Bobo said. “Point blank, you can sit here and say injuries, you can say this, you can say that. But the bottom line is that’s an excuse. We’ve got to be able to run the ball if we want to continue to win in these playoffs.”

Bobo hopes to see a carryover from the second half of the SEC Championship against Texas when the Bulldogs were finally able to gain some consistency in running the ball against the Longhorns.

To give first-time starter Gunner Stockton his best chance for success, they’ll need to.

“One of the big things I said at halftime, I said, we're not just going to go out there and throw the ball. We got to get balance, and we’ve got to run the football. I think those backs and those linemen took ownership in that and played hard and blocked for those guys and we broke some tackles,” Bobo said. “We got to find ways to move the ball on the ground. I think we've got a good offensive line that I think we're the healthiest that we've been at offensive line, tight end, running backs. So, I think that's going to help us be able to run the ball and then the commitment to the run. But we’ve got to be committed to the run, whether things are going good or things are going bad, to still run that ball to help us be balanced and run and pass.”