Here is the Nov. 30 edition of The Daily Recap.

One last box to check

Georgia is on a 29-game winning streak and has won the past two national championships. However, during this span there is one final thing the Bulldogs have yet to do.

Beat Alabama at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Georgia has previously lost its last three games to Alabama in Atlanta, one in the College Football Playoff National Championship and the other two in the SEC Championship.

When Georgia beat Alabama two seasons ago, it came in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis, Indiana.

"To be honest, I feel like it just motivates us that much more," running back Kendall Milton said. "It’s not even just a player thing. It’s also the coaching staff. Even before we got there, it was a thing that wasn’t accomplished. I feel like the players–every single time we’ve been able to put a new milestone in front of us, I feel like we’ve taken it on very seriously."

Safety Javon Bullard reiterated the importance of defeating Alabama in the SEC Championship.

"We want to beat them," defensive back Javon Bullard said. "We want to win the SEC. We’re facing Bama, so we want to beat Bama. That’s really the end of it."

Georgia hoops stuns Florida State

The Georgia men’s basketball team rallied to defeat Florida State 68-66 Wednesday evening. Georgia secured this win after trailing by 17 points with 7:53 left to play in the game.

“What a response. We talk about responding to adversities every day in practice. We miss a drill and we get in line because there’s an accountability for it; how are you going to respond?” head coach Mike White said. “Down 17, we had that conversation again, how are we going to respond? I was saying let’s play with pride, but I don’t know who it was, I think it was Jabri, who said ‘No, no, we’ve got time to win this game.”

