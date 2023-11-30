The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'It just motivates us that much more'
Here is the Nov. 30 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.
One last box to check
Georgia is on a 29-game winning streak and has won the past two national championships. However, during this span there is one final thing the Bulldogs have yet to do.
Beat Alabama at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Georgia has previously lost its last three games to Alabama in Atlanta, one in the College Football Playoff National Championship and the other two in the SEC Championship.
When Georgia beat Alabama two seasons ago, it came in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis, Indiana.
"To be honest, I feel like it just motivates us that much more," running back Kendall Milton said. "It’s not even just a player thing. It’s also the coaching staff. Even before we got there, it was a thing that wasn’t accomplished. I feel like the players–every single time we’ve been able to put a new milestone in front of us, I feel like we’ve taken it on very seriously."
Safety Javon Bullard reiterated the importance of defeating Alabama in the SEC Championship.
"We want to beat them," defensive back Javon Bullard said. "We want to win the SEC. We’re facing Bama, so we want to beat Bama. That’s really the end of it."
Georgia hoops stuns Florida State
The Georgia men’s basketball team rallied to defeat Florida State 68-66 Wednesday evening. Georgia secured this win after trailing by 17 points with 7:53 left to play in the game.
“What a response. We talk about responding to adversities every day in practice. We miss a drill and we get in line because there’s an accountability for it; how are you going to respond?” head coach Mike White said. “Down 17, we had that conversation again, how are we going to respond? I was saying let’s play with pride, but I don’t know who it was, I think it was Jabri, who said ‘No, no, we’ve got time to win this game.”
UGASports Live
Also on UGASports
The resurgence of running back Kendall Milton.
Opposition research: An expert’s take on Alabama.
Noah Thomasson is just getting warmed up.
Ladd McConkey’s honor
The Daily Recap is sponsored by My Perfect Franchise
Are you a displaced corporate executive or want to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help!
Andy is a longtime Rivals board member, diehard college football fan and franchise veteran. He owns multiple franchises and businesses and uses his expertise to help others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process.
Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. It's 100% free, so what do you have to lose?!!
Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net
Contact Andy Luedecke anytime at: andy@myperfectfranchise.net or (404) 973-9901
https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_large/oqntelwulxeqova6boi0