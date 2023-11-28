Georgia at Florida State WHERE: Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, Fla. WHEN: Wednesday, 9:15 p.m. RECORDS: Georgia 3-3; Florida State 4-1. TV/RADIO: ACC Network (Pam Ward, Mark Wise); Radio: Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Scott Howard, Chuck Dowdle and Adam Gillespie.

Advertisement

If six games into Georgia’s tough non-conference schedule have taught Noah Thomasson anything, it’s that he’s indeed capable of playing a huge offensive role for Georgia. During his last year at Niagara, Thomasson averaged nearly 20 points per game. But after all, that was considered mid-major ball. Would the Houston native enjoy similar success playing with the Bulldogs, whose early-season schedule has included the likes of Oregon, Wake Forest, Miami, and Providence? That answer has been a definite yes. After scoring 14 points against Miami and 19 against Providence, Thomasson followed those outings up with a season-high 24-point effort against Winthrop. The effort included him converting five of his seven three-point attempts. So, what did Thomasson feel that he proved? "That I belong. You know, I think there were doubts early from other people saying, 'Will he be able to do the kind of the similar things that he did in Niagara here?'” Thomasson said. “I've had some high-scoring games against Wake Forest and Providence, but just knowing that I belong and that I can help this team win some games."

That’s what head coach Mike White is counting on. Although it’s obviously still early, Georgia’s six-game scoring average of 70.83 is last in the SEC, as is its overall field goal percentage of .392. “It should give him some confidence. He’s a confident shooter, a confident player. He’s been like that for the most part,” White said. “He hit some very timely shots that helped us get the win (against Winthrop). That night, Thomasson converted 8 of his 13 shots, but more impressive was his continued good work from the perimeter. In his last three games, Thomasson has converted 10 of his 21 three-point attempts. “I was just picking my spots earlier. I think I was pressing in my first couple of games this season,” Thomasson said. “I’m just kind of letting the game come to me; my teammates are finding me in spots where I’m most comfortable, and so far, I’m knocking my shots down.” Thomasson’s recent effort comes after converting 4 of 13 three-point attempts in Georgia’s first three games. “At Niagara, we played a lot of really good mid-major teams, but here so far, we’ve had one of the toughest schedules in the country,” Thomasson said. “We played Miami, a team that was in the Final Four; we played Providence, a team that was in the tournament the year before.” Georgia’s tough non-conference schedule continues Wednesday night (9:15) at Florida State as part of the SEC/ACC Challenge. The Seminoles are 4-1, including a win over Colorado. "They're big, they're athletic, they are one of the probably better defensive teams in forcing turnovers in the country,” Thomasson said. “We're going to have to take care of the ball. We're going to have to bring that toughness that we have here at Stegeman and we have got to bring it there in Tallahassee." Pregame Notes

Bulldog shots

• Georgia travels to Tallahassee to face Florida State on Wednesday for the first time in two days short of 42 years – since a 70-67 Bulldog victory at the Donald Tucker Civic Center on Dec. 1, 1981. • Georgia is the nation’s only Power conference team to open its season with back-to-back games versus Power Conference programs (Oregon and Wake Forest). It's also the only Power Conference program to face four Power Conference foes in its first five outings (UO, WFU, Miami, and Providence). • Georgia is scheduled to play 13 of 31 (41.9 percent) of its regular-season games against teams featured in the most recent edition of ESPN.com’s bracketology. In addition, Oregon is the “first team out,” and the Bulldogs defeated Eastern Kentucky, a projected NCAA team, in a preseason exhibition. • A pair of Bulldogs are returning to their home state for Wednesday’s game. Dylan James, who was ranked as the nation’s No. 94 prospect in the Class of 2023 by ESPN.com, helped lead Winter Haven High to a runner-up showing in the 7A state tourney last spring. Jaden Newell played at Choctowhatchee High, including the Indians’ runner-up finish in the 2021 Florida 5A state tourney.

Scouting the Seminoles