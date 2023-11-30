Of all Nick Saban's great seasons at Alabama, where does this one rank in terms of his best coaching jobs?

Tsoukalas: Man, it’s got to be up near the top. This Alabama team was an absolute mess early in the season. Forget the Week 2 loss to Texas; this team struggled to put away a lowly South Florida team in Week 3.

The squad Georgia will face looks nothing like the one from a few months ago. I think that not only says a lot about Saban’s coaching job but the mental toughness of this team as well. This isn’t Alabama’s most talented team, not by a long shot. However, this bunch bought into coaching and has improved every week. I believe the two best teams in the nation will be playing each other this weekend.

That’s crazy to say, considering where Alabama was earlier in the year.