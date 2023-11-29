"We want to beat them. We want to win the SEC. We’re facing Bama, so we want to beat Bama."

Georgia has accomplished so much under Kirby Smart.

The Bulldogs have won two SEC crowns and are the back-to-back defending national champions. They have claimed wins in the Peach, Orange, Sugar, and Rose Bowls. There have been team awards and individual accolades nearly every season of Smart's tenure.

But there's one thing Georgia still hasn't done. The program has not been able to beat Alabama in the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

That opportunity once again presents itself on Saturday.

"To be honest, I feel like it just motivates us that much more," running back Kendall Milton said. "It’s not even just a player thing. It’s also the coaching staff. Even before we got there, it was a thing that wasn’t accomplished. I feel like the players–every single time we’ve been able to put a new milestone in front of us, I feel like we’ve taken it on very seriously."

Georgia has had two cracks at the Crimson Tide in this game, losing in 2018 and 2021. When the 2017 National Championship Game is counted, the Bulldogs have lost three games to Alabama in Atlanta under Smart.

Milton has been on the team for the most recent of those losses. He has seen his teammates take on the challenge so far this week.

"Just judging off (Tuesday's) practice I feel like we’ve taken that opportunity to heart," Milton said. "This was probably one of the most physical, chippiest practices that we’ve had all year, but it just shows how hungry we are and how much we want it.”

According to Milton, that attitude has infiltrated the entire roster. It isn't just the starters or guys who play most; everyone from the stars to the walk-ons has approached this week with a new intensity.

At the end of the day, a win on Saturday would put one more number on the wall. Defensive back Tykee Smith said the team uses that phrase at the beginning of fall camp, referring to the years on the wall in the team meeting room indicating SEC championships.

But because of the opponent, this number would mean just a little extra. For a program that has accomplished so much, this is one more box that could be checked on Saturday afternoon.

"We want to beat them," defensive back Javon Bullard said. "We want to win the SEC. We’re facing Bama, so we want to beat Bama. That’s really the end of it."