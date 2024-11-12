Bulldogs bring the energy, roll past North Florida

Silas Demary Jr. said the goal entering Tuesday night’s game against North Florida was simple – match the energy of the upstart Ospreys.

That’s just what Georgia was able to do.

In a game that saw six Bulldogs finish in double-figures, Mike White’s team out-hustled, out-shot, and ultimately outscored North Florida, rolling to a 90-77 win before a Stegeman Coliseum crowd of 5,757.

The loss was the first of the year for North Florida (3-1), which was coming off road wins at both South Carolina and Georgia Tech.

“The past two games we kind of had slow starts at first. So, we were kind of just thinking, like, how can we start fast and keep the momentum?” Demary Jr. said. “We just want to play as hard as we can for as long as we can. And when the next guys come in, we want him to do the same thing.”

RJ Godfrey was a menace the Ospreys could not contain.

The Clemson transfer poured in 21 points and dominated the boards with 12 rebounds for his second-career double-double as a Bulldog. The 21 points and 12 boards also represented career highs dating back to his days at Clemson.

“Just playing hard and playing with energy. I think it rubbed off on my teammates, especially this guy right here. He had an amazing night,” Godfrey said of Demary Jr., who scored 17 points, with seven rebounds and five assists. “I’ve only got two years left, so I'm not taking any game for granted. I'm just going to come out here and have fun.”

White said Godfrey’s energy doesn’t go unnoticed. It’s something he sees every day.

“Yeah, and it's every second of every practice. Heck, we've got to have him slow down and shoot around. He's just an intense, high-energy guy. He doesn't take plays off,” White said. “And it does spread. Ace (Asa Newell) is the same way. That starting frontcourt for us … they've got motors. They just play hard. They change ends. They can move laterally. They're very active frontcourt guys, very versatile. And our other frontcourt guys complement them. But RGA was fantastic tonight. I'm happy for him.”