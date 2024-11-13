The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'I would like to have a rhythm to it'

Here is the Nov. 13 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Smart would like a better rhythm to scheduling

Georgia has not played a home game since the team's Oct. 12 win over Mississippi State. Following that win, the Bulldogs played Texas on the road, Florida in Jacksonville, and Ole Miss in Oxford, with a bye between the Texas and Florida games.

Head coach Kirby Smart said he would prefer for the season to not have so many road trips next to each other.

“I would like to have a rhythm to it. I do. But I'm also not going to sit here and say that they probably didn't think about that. There's not a reason why it has to be that way,” Smart said. “I know in our case it's the Georgia-Florida game. That impacts every other year. You can't – every year for us, but every other year it would have been in our backyard. So, it makes you have to leave home and go, and that's always been one of the tough things is just at the end of the day you're traveling more and you're getting back later, especially these TV times, and that can impact your recovery time and what you do on Sundays.”

As Smart alluded to, next season's schedule will be flipped and won't have as many consecutive road weeks.

“In a perfect world, you wouldn't go that long. I'm sure Auburn feels that way,” Smart said. “We felt that way, I think it was last year. We went a while before we went there and played. But I'm sure if you ask the SEC office they'll have a reason for it.”

Outside looking in

For now, Georgia is not one of the 12 teams in the College Football Playoff.

With the new rankings being released Tuesday, Georgia caught itself on the outside looking in. While the Bulldogs are ranked 12th, the new format would actually exclude them. Boise State, ranked 13th, would jump Georgia in the current scenario as the nation's highest-ranked Group of 5 program.

Of course, this will change if Georgia is able to defeat Tennessee this Saturday.

The Bear joins The Coach