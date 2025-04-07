How Georgia commits and targets ranked in the new 2026 Rivals250

Rivals updated the full 2026 Rivals250 on Monday morning. UGASports looks at where Georgia targets and commits ranked in the updated rankings.
Inside, check out the highlights from Tuesday's post-practice presser as 11 Bullldogs spoke to the media.
Kolby Branch homered twice, including a grand slam, to pace Georgia past Presbyterian on Tuesday,
Blue Cain and Dylan James announced Tuesday that they will be back with the Bulldogs next season.
Inside, read about how Rivals100 RB Jae Lamar feels like a priority for Georgia in the 2026 class.
Valdosta receiver Prince Jean is feeling like a priority at Georgia after another visit to Athens.
