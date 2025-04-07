Micah Morris' new role

Word is that guard Micah Morris is one of the strongest players on Georgia’s football team.

How strong? Well, that’s a secret, the Camden County native told reporters recently.

“Just say I’m in the Platinum Club,” smiled Morris, being counted on to play a key role on this year’s offensive line.

Younger teammates are being taken along for the ride.

During a recent scrimmage, head coach Kirby Smart noted that Morris and fellow lineman Earnest Greene III “tried to lead people out there.”

Morris remembers what it was like for him.

During what’s now been a four-year tenure in Athens, Morris remembers the names that helped him along.

“Well, I think I would say that it was pretty crucial, especially from a development like you were saying, just being able to not only get some like playtime quality moments but just learn from other guys like starting all the way back from the Jamaree Salyer, Broderick Jones, Warren McClendon, Warren Ericson, up to Tate Ratledge, Justin Schafer,” Morris said. “I've been here for a while now. So, all those guys, guys, I just pull something from each and every one of them to apply it to my game and just develop.”

Morris appreciates the fact that younger teammates are now watching him.

So far, they’re paying attention.

“Everybody has to step up. With all the injuries we that we faced then, it’s a next man up mentality,” Morris said. “You never know when your number's going be called. Everybody in the offensive line has to be ready and just work towards that goal, knowing that your number can be called. When it's called, you got to step up.”

With age comes responsibility.

As Georgia’s last player from the 2021 signing class, Morris is the de facto “old man” of the offensive line room, something position coach Stacy Searels is quick to remind him of.

“It’s kind of funny because any time Coach looks for older guys, it's always my name that comes up. I’m the last one, so it's only me,” Morris said. “But I just try to use … wisdom, maybe that's the right word … just show wisdom to the younger guys, because I’ve seen it all. Two national championships back-to-back, SEC championships … I’m just trying just to give wisdom and knowledge of them, and knowing that if you trust the process, it'll work out.”

Morris’ journey has been a long one.

On the wall in Georgia’s locker room is an old team photo, including a 17-year-old Morris getting his first taste of college football.

“Looking back at the picture in our locker room when we first got up here, half the time I don't even know who that guy is,” Morris said. “I just think about all the great times that I've had here, just all the good memories, the locker rooms, the camaraderie, the jokes, the friendships, the bonds that I've built here. Now, knowing I'm in the older role, I'm what Jamari (Salyer) was to me for somebody else. Now, it’s up to me to be able to accept that role and just try to bring up the younger guys and just lead them in the right way.”