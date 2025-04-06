Tenth-inning homer secures Texas sweep

“It's tough on the road, and everybody knows that. Today was the game when you look back and say we played good baseball. We needed to get more hits, we had some chances. We pitched well. We played pretty good defense,” head coach Wes Johnson said. “We have to iron some things up at the plate. We'll get back to work. We showed fight. We took some punches, and we lost today. It's not easy. We'll get back on the horse and get ready for Presbyterian on Tuesday.”

The loss drops Georgia to 29-5, 8-4 in the SEC, while Texas moves to 28-4, 11-1.

All three games were close, but in the end, No. 5 Texas pulled off a sweep against No. 3 Georgia Sunday, using a 10th-inning homer by Rylan Galvin to beat the Bulldogs, 4-3.

• Graduate Nolan McCarthy hit a game-tying home run to lead off the seventh to make it 3-all. It was his second of the series and eighth of the season, tying his career high set last year in 58 games.

• Junior Ryan Black broke a 1-1 tie with a two-out solo home run in the fifth, his fifth of the year.

• After an RBI single gave Texas a 1-0 lead in the second, junior Leighton Finley retired 11 straight before hitting Ethan Mendoza to start the bottom of the sixth. Jalin Flores hit the next pitch for a two-run home run and a 3-2 lead.

• Down 1-0 in the third, the Bulldogs loaded the bases with one out in the third and managed only a run on a walk to Robbie Burnett.

• Georgia came into the series leading the nation in home runs with 84, but it was Texas who out-homered the Bulldogs five to three. Georgia’s three home runs were solo shots. The first four of Texas’ blasts had a man on base until the solo walk-off home run by Rylan Galvan in the 10th today.

• Texas freshman left-hander Dylan Volantis (3-0) pitched the final four innings for the win, striking out eight to give him 36 in 28.1 Innings this season. Brian Zeldin dropped to 1-1.