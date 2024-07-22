Here is the July 22 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

'I don't chase championships'

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has led his team to two national championships, cementing himself as the greatest coach in program history. Funny enough, Smart said championships were never the primary goal once he became a head coach.

“I never was chasing a championship. I hate to say it, and I know that’s disappointing for you to write,” Smart said. “I don’t chase championships. That’s really not what drives me.”

Instead, it's the bond that players and coaches feel with one another when they're on the practice field, film room, and other aspects of being on a team. Wanting to connect with his players and staff while guiding them through each grueling season is what it's about for Smart.

“The hunger probably has grown in me from wanting to be with my team more,” Smart said. “Because of all the things you deal with now, the portal, NIL, and all the things you don’t enjoy as a coach, my passion and energy for my players, being around these guys, being on the field with these guys, this team ... every minute you get with them is that much more valuable.”

Practicing with his team is where Smart feels at home the most.

“That’s what I enjoy. I love that. But all the other things you have to do outside of it is what exhausts you,” Smart said. “It takes more of your time and energy away. So, the passion of being with the players and this part of it, we’re getting ready to start, I love that part."

Smith wants to honor Willock

New commit Cortez Smith wants to wear No. 77 in honor of Devin Willock. Two offseasons ago, Willock was killed in a car accident the night after Georgia's parade that celebrated its second consecutive national title.

Smith met Willock the day before the car accident occurred, with Willock giving him his jersey number for photos.

Last year, Georgia offensive linemen took turns wearing No. 77 in games to honor Willock.

“We definitely want to do something throughout the season,” Tate Ratledge said last August. “Just because he’s a big part of our offensive line, why we do things, why we play like we play.”

Smith committed to the Bulldogs over the weekend.

"Development mattered a lot to me ... it was pretty big," Smith said. "They don't just throw you into the work. They get you experience when you come in, and then it's a lot more specialized. They showed me that no matter -- if you come in and start or come in and not play at all, they're still gonna develop me to be the best player I can be before I leave."

