“I really admire him because I've seen him on multiple occasions,” Smart said. “We talk about connection and all the stuff in our locker room. He goes over to people, sits down with them, eats with them, meets them, and really tries to get to know them. I think the buy-in has been really good on his part.”

Regarding graduate transfer tight end Benjamin Yurosek , Smart could not be more pleased.

How quickly that player will buy in, and how he connects with the rest of the team may be just as crucial.

But it’s not the only one.

When Georgia goes about bringing in a transfer from another school, talent is one of the characteristics head coach Kirby Smar t wants.

Yurosek’s addition comes at a good time.

Although nobody expects him to replicate what predecessor Brock Bowers accomplished during his tenure in Athens, Yurosek should play a big role, adding to what Carson Beck's deep cache of playmakers he’ll have as options.

“Yeah, I think there's so much depth on our offense and there's so much talent that there's not one or two names that I could really pronounce right now, which makes me excited as a quarterback,” Beck said. "I'm very excited to see who those guys are going to be that step up and make those big-time plays and those big-time moments. We have a lot of big games coming up this year so who's going to step up, who's going to be that guy, who's going to be the go-to guy, or is there one? Is everybody going to contribute equally, which is kind of what we saw last year?"

ESPN College Football writer Mark Schabach feels Yurosek could make a bigger impact than many are predicting.

In a recent story on ESPN, writer Schlabach called Yurosek one of Georgia’s “X-factors” after a career at Stanford that saw him catch 108 passes for 1,342 yards and five touchdowns.

Yurosek should not have much trouble seeing early playing time.

Georgia’s offense calls for two-tight end sets more than most teams in the country.

Third-team All-SEC Oscar Delp will certainly be on the field, and so will Yurosek, assuming he picks up the offense as he is expected to do.

Sophomore Lawson Luckie is also preparing for an expanded role, with true freshmen Jaden Reddell and Colton Heinrich hoping to make their own impacts.

But other than Delp, nobody in the tight end room has the same experience as Yurosek.

For Smart, that’s probably the biggest reason they pursued Yurosek in the first place.

"He brings experience. As (Mike) Bobo calls it, a mature body. I mean, you're bringing a guy in that has physically developed,” Smart said. “At the end of the day, a lot of these that come in, it's hard to be ready for SEC physicality, and I think he is. He's got great size, great work ethic.”